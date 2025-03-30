Nitin Gadkari Offers Tribute To Babasaheb Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi

Prime Minister Modi will visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for several major development projects. In Bilaspur, he will initiate and dedicate projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore across various sectors, including power, oil and gas, railways, roads, education, and housing.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay respects to Mahatma Buddha and Babasaheb Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism with thousands of his followers here in 1956.

He accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Visited Deekshabhoomi today with PM Narendra Modi and paid homage to Lord Gautam Buddha and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Gadkari posted on X.

📍नागपुर

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के साथ आज दीक्षाभूमि भेंट कर भगवान गौतम बुद्ध जी तथा परम पूज्य भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी को अभिवादन किया। pic.twitter.com/yM0XNdfWQY — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 30, 2025

Gadkari also paid homage to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

“In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the most revered Sarsanghchalak Mohanrao Bhagwat, today at the Hedgewar Smriti Mandir, I paid homage to the memory of the most revered first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and the second Sarsanghchalak, the most revered Golwalkar Guruji,” he said.

This comes as Prime Minister Modi visited Nagpur today and paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

PM’s Heartfelt Signed Text

Prime Minister Modi signed the visitor’s book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at RSS’ Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

The signed text reads, “My heartfelt regards to the most revered Hedgewar Ji and revered Guruji. I am overwhelmed to be here in this Smruti Mandir, cherishing their memories. This place dedicated to Indian culture, nationalism and the values of the organisation inspires us to move ahead in the service of the nation. This place of these two strong pillars of the Sangh is a source of energy for lakhs of volunteers dedicated to the service of the country. May the glory of Maa Aarti always increase with our efforts.”

During his visit to Smruti Mandir, PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.At around 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

“Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur,” the PMO said.

RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni described Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Nagpur on March 30 as “very important and historic.”

PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Key Development Projects in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Modi will visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for several major development projects. In Bilaspur, he will initiate and dedicate projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore across various sectors, including power, oil and gas, railways, roads, education, and housing. These projects aim to boost the state’s infrastructure, enhance economic growth, and improve living standards. The PMO has confirmed that this visit will play a pivotal role in Chhattisgarh’s progress, marking a significant step towards building a more developed and self-reliant nation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

