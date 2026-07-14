Nitin Gadkari Says E20 Petrol Can Change India’s Future. Here’s Why He Thinks So

The fresh turmoil in West Asia has reignited India’s push for energy security, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arguing that the uncertainty around global oil supplies is exactly why the country must speed up its transition to E20 petrol and other cleaner fuels. Defending the government’s ethanol blending policy in an interview with CNN-News18, Gadkari said India cannot continue depending on imported crude if it wants long-term economic and strategic stability. According to him, reducing fuel imports is no longer just an environmental goal but a national priority. “India must reduce its dependence on imported fuels. The recent West Asia crisis has shown how vulnerable energy imports can make us. Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy sector is the ultimate goal,” he said.

The minister’s remarks come amid renewed criticism over ethanol blending and concerns surrounding E20 petrol, but Gadkari insisted the debate is often driven by misconceptions rather than facts.

Why Gadkari says E20 petrol is not taking food away from people’s plates

Reportedly, one of the biggest criticisms of ethanol has been that it competes with food production. Gadkari rejected that argument outright, saying ethanol is produced from far more than food crops. “Urban, centralised thinkers make such arguments, saying that ethanol is just alcohol. But ethanol can be produced from a wide range of sources. It can even be made from rotting fruits and vegetables,” he said.

He explained that agricultural waste and other organic material can also be converted into ethanol instead of going to waste. That, he said, makes E20 petrol an important tool for improving India’s energy security while also cutting emissions. “If we become self-sufficient in energy, it will greatly benefit our energy security, and pollution will come down significantly,” Gadkari added.

How E20 petrol became the centre of the government’s fight against misinformation

Gadkari also used the interview to push back against reports linking E20 petrol to vehicle damage. According to him, the government’s policy has been discussed openly from the beginning and there has been no attempt to hide the roadmap for alternative fuels. “The public is well aware of the facts. The policy and roadmap for transitioning to alternative biofuels have been discussed transparently and communicated at every stage. The ultimate objective is to achieve energy self-reliance and realise the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

He argued that mechanical failures cannot automatically be blamed on ethanol-blended fuel. “Like any machine, automobiles can develop faults. No technology is 100 per cent perfect. If a vehicle develops an issue, owners should have it inspected by the dealer and use insurance where applicable. Not every mechanical problem can be attributed to ethanol blending.” Reaffirming the Centre’s stand, he added, “E20 fuel is safe for both existing and new vehicles. Misinformation is being spread to create confusion, while some criticism is politically motivated rather than based on facts.”

Why E20 petrol is also linked to farmers, lower imports and cleaner transport

For Gadkari, the benefits of ethanol go beyond fuel. He pointed to the government’s decision to promote ethanol production from maize after Cabinet approval, saying it changed the economics for farmers. “At that time, the market price of maize was around Rs 1,200 per quintal, while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was Rs 1,800 per quintal. As soon as the decision was implemented, the price of maize rose to around Rs 2,800 per quintal,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the broader economic impact, noting that India has imported fossil fuels worth nearly Rs 22 lakh crore since 2004. He added that 40 per cent of the country’s air pollution is linked to the transport sector, making cleaner mobility essential. While defending E20 petrol, Gadkari stressed that ethanol is only one part of the solution, alongside hydrogen and electric vehicles, as India works towards its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2070.

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