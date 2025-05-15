‘Nitish ji, Modiji Rok Sako To Rok Lo’: Rahul Dares in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Says Caste Census Will Revolution of Education, Social Justice

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to stop him if they can

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to stop him if they can, as he addressed the students in Darbhanga despite the administration stopping him from visiting the Ambedkar Hostel.

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Bihar on Wednesday morning, was first dropped at the Darbhanga airport for almost 20 minutes. After he was let go from the airport, he was stopped thrice en route to Ambedkar Hostel, where he was all set to hold the Shiksha Nyay Samvaad with the students. However, following multiple stoppages by the administration, the Congress leader decided to walk towards the venue.

“Stop Me If You Can,” Rahul Tells Modi and Nitish

Following his face-off with the police, he took to X and in Hindi wrote,

“Nitish ji, Modiji, rok sako to rok lo. Jatigat janganana ki aandhi samajik nyay, shiksha aur rojgar ki kranti lakar rahegi.”

(Nitishji and Modiji, stop me if you can. The storm of caste census will bring the revolution of social justice, education and employment.)

He also questioned the Bihar Chief Minister—what he is afraid of.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi questioned Bihar CM Nitish and said,

“NDA’s ‘double engine dhokebaaz sarkaar’ in Bihar is preventing me from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel.”

Addresses Students Despite Police Obstruction

While addressing the students at the Ambedkar Hostel, the Gandhi scion accused the police of stopping him and said that despite all their attempts, he managed to reach the students to listen to their voices as their power was behind him.

He also took a swipe at the NDA government in Bihar, dubbing it as the “double engine dhokebaaz sarkaar.”

“The Minority Community Is With Me”

“The Bihar Police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) is watching over me. We told PM Narendra Modi that you have to conduct census. Under your pressure, PM Narendra Modi announced caste census in the country. Scared of your pressure, he placed the Constitution on his forehead,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi Lists Three Demands

He then made three demands and said that we want a transparent and fair caste census from the government, just like the one done by the Congress government in Telangana.

“Secondly, release the budgetary allocation meant for the welfare of the SC, ST students.

Third, besides removing the cap of 50 per cent reservation, please ensure reservation in private educational institutions too,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Taking a potshot at the NDA government, the former Congress chief said:

“We are living in a democracy, which is run by the Constitution. This is not a dictatorship where the ‘NDA double-engine deceiver government’ can dictate us and prevent me from meeting you all.”

“Your Voice Gives Me Strength”

“If I am raising the voice for you all, it’s precisely because you (90 per cent of the suppressed class) transfer your energy to me,” he said, while blasting the Nitish and Modi government for leaking examination papers during competitive exams.

“Once we form the government, we will stem the rot, so that the students do not suffer for years due to paper leak,” he added.

Accuses Government of Being Anti-Constitution

He also targeted the government, saying that their government is against democracy, the Constitution, and the minorities.

“This is the government of Adani-Ambani and not yours,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I guarantee that the moment our government forms in India and in Bihar, we will implement everything that you deserve,” he added.

Watches ‘Phule’ in Patna After Darbhanga Visit

After returning from Darbhanga, Rahul Gandhi visited a shopping mall in Patna and watched the movie Phule, based on the life of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, along with the select audience.

“Nice movie,” quipped Rahul before leaving for Patna airport en route to New Delhi.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s fifth visit to Bihar in the last five months.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to visit Bihar’s Rohtas to address a rally on May 30. Bihar will have an Assembly election this October and November for the 243-member House.