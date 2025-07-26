Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 15,000 Pension Hike For Journalists In Bihar, Says ‘Khayal Rakh Rahe’

As Bihar elections is around CM Nitish Kumar announced a major increase in pension benefits for accredited journalists under the ‘Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme’. In a post on X, he stated, “I am pleased to inform that under the ‘Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme’, instructions have been given to the department to provide a monthly pension of ₹15,000 instead of ₹6,000 to all eligible journalists.” The state government directed the concerned departments to ensure implementation of this revised pension rate immediately.

Pension Benefits Extended to Families of Deceased Journalists

Nitish Kumar also confirmed financial support for families of journalists receiving the pension. He instructed that after the death of a journalist, the dependent spouse will now receive ₹10,000 per month as pension, up from ₹3,000. This pension will be given for the lifetime of the surviving spouse. The Chief Minister added, “Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists’ facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their journalism impartially and live with dignity after retirement.”

Opposition Slams Election Roll Revision Amid Pension Move

The announcement comes as Bihar is under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls. This revision has triggered political controversy, with the opposition alleging it may lead to large-scale voter deletions. The INDIA bloc has demanded a halt to the process, accusing the Election Commission of manipulating voter data. Opposition MPs moved repeated adjournment motions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the start of the Monsoon Session.

SIR In Bihar: 99.8% Electors Covered

The Election Commission of India on July 25, reported that 99.8% of Bihar’s electors have been covered in the Special Intensive Revision process. So far, forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised. The Commission confirmed that the names of these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll. The remaining forms and Booth Level Officer (BLO) reports will be digitised and finalised by August 1, 2025, according to the poll body’s statement.

Take Back SIR From Bihar: Opposition Protests

Several leaders including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, JMM MP Mahua Maji, Deputy Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, and RJD MP Manoj Jha protested outside Parliament. Holding banners that read “SIR – Attack on Democracy,” the MPs stood at Makar Dwar, demanding a stop to the revision process. The leaders accused the ruling parties of trying to influence the Bihar polls by altering the voter list under the SIR.

Bihar is preparing for its upcoming state elections expected in October or November 2025. While the Election Commission of India has not released an official date yet, political activity has already intensified. The increased pension announcement and electoral roll revision are expected to play a major role in the political discourse leading up to the elections.

