Nitish Kumar Forgets PM Of India Says ‘PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, Watch

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing a massive rally in Rohtas district, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the caste-based census in the state, calling it a “historic step” towards social justice. The rally, held during PM Modi’s two-day visit to Bihar, turned momentarily humorous when Kumar mistakenly referred to the Prime Minister as “Atal Bihari Vajpayee” before correcting himself — a slip that drew laughter from the crowd.

In his speech, the Janata Dal (United) chief thanked PM Modi for his consistent support and urged the audience to stand and raise their hands in a gesture of gratitude. “Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing for you, let’s give him a standing ovation,” Kumar said, after quickly correcting his earlier reference.

He used the occasion to spotlight Bihar’s progress since 2005, citing major improvements in health, education, infrastructure, and overall governance. Kumar credited the Narendra Modi-led central government for accelerating Bihar’s development since 2014, positioning the state as a model for growth under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The rally also saw PM Modi inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹48,500 crore, covering key sectors like infrastructure, aviation, agriculture, transport, and food processing.

