Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Nitish Kumar Forgets PM Of India Says ‘PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, Watch

Nitish Kumar Forgets PM Of India Says ‘PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, Watch

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing a massive rally in Rohtas district, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the caste-based census in the state, calling it a “historic step” towards social justice.

Nitish Kumar Forgets PM Of India Says ‘PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, Watch


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing a massive rally in Rohtas district, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the caste-based census in the state, calling it a “historic step” towards social justice. The rally, held during PM Modi’s two-day visit to Bihar, turned momentarily humorous when Kumar mistakenly referred to the Prime Minister as “Atal Bihari Vajpayee” before correcting himself — a slip that drew laughter from the crowd.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his speech, the Janata Dal (United) chief thanked PM Modi for his consistent support and urged the audience to stand and raise their hands in a gesture of gratitude. “Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing for you, let’s give him a standing ovation,” Kumar said, after quickly correcting his earlier reference.

He used the occasion to spotlight Bihar’s progress since 2005, citing major improvements in health, education, infrastructure, and overall governance. Kumar credited the Narendra Modi-led central government for accelerating Bihar’s development since 2014, positioning the state as a model for growth under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The rally also saw PM Modi inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹48,500 crore, covering key sectors like infrastructure, aviation, agriculture, transport, and food processing.

Must Read: Law Student Arrested Over Remarks on ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Gurugram

Filed under

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nitish Kumar

China denounced Macron's

‘Unacceptable’: China Criticizes Macron’s Ukraine-Taiwan Warning as ‘Double Standard’
Indian Bond Market: Jeffe

Indian Bond Market: Jefferies Sees Opportunity In India’s Shifting Yield Landscape
Trump has floated the ide

Explained: Why US Companies Returning to Russia After the Ukraine War Isn’t So Simple
newsx

Odisha Reports Only 7 COVID-19 Cases, Says ‘It Is Within Control’: Health Secretary
newsx

ICC Overhauls Two-Ball Rule: Single Ball Usage After 35 Overs In ODIs, Report Claims
Poland Election 2025: The

Poland Election 2025: Why This Presidential Runoff Matters Far Beyond the Country’s Borders | Explained
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Unacceptable’: China Criticizes Macron’s Ukraine-Taiwan Warning as ‘Double Standard’

‘Unacceptable’: China Criticizes Macron’s Ukraine-Taiwan Warning as ‘Double Standard’

Indian Bond Market: Jefferies Sees Opportunity In India’s Shifting Yield Landscape

Indian Bond Market: Jefferies Sees Opportunity In India’s Shifting Yield Landscape

Explained: Why US Companies Returning to Russia After the Ukraine War Isn’t So Simple

Explained: Why US Companies Returning to Russia After the Ukraine War Isn’t So Simple

Odisha Reports Only 7 COVID-19 Cases, Says ‘It Is Within Control’: Health Secretary

Odisha Reports Only 7 COVID-19 Cases, Says ‘It Is Within Control’: Health Secretary

ICC Overhauls Two-Ball Rule: Single Ball Usage After 35 Overs In ODIs, Report Claims

ICC Overhauls Two-Ball Rule: Single Ball Usage After 35 Overs In ODIs, Report Claims

Entertainment

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth