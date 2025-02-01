Nitish Kumar Welcomes Budget 2025, Applauds Special Focus On Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has welcomed the Union Budget 2025, calling it “positive, progressive, and forward-looking.” The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, included several schemes and welfare measures aimed at boosting Bihar’s development ahead of the crucial Assembly election later this year.

Nitish Kumar, who leads the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Bihar, expressed his appreciation for the budget’s emphasis on Bihar’s growth. “This budget will further accelerate the development of Bihar while also enhancing the pace of the country’s progress,” he said. He particularly lauded the government’s decision to increase the rebate ceiling on income tax from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, as well as the restructuring of tax slabs under the new regime. According to the Finance Minister, these changes will provide significant financial relief to the middle class, with some individuals benefiting by as much as Rs 1.1 lakh annually.

Here is Nitish Kumar’s X post:

केन्द्रीय बजट सकारात्मक एवं स्वागत योग्य है। केन्द्र सरकार का यह बजट प्रगतिशील एवं भविष्योन्मुखी है। इस बजट के माध्यम से केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा देश के विकास की गति को और बढ़ाने के लिए कई कदम उठाए गए हैं। बजट में बिहार के लिए जो घोषणाएं की गई हैं, उनसे बिहार के विकास को और गति… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 1, 2025

Benefit For Farmers

Highlighting the impact of the budget on various sectors, Nitish Kumar pointed out that farmers would greatly benefit from the increase in the loan limit on the Kisan Credit Card to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, the expansion of credit guarantee cover for micro enterprises to Rs 10 crore is expected to generate more employment opportunities in Bihar. “Many steps have been taken in the interest of the poor, youth, and farmers in this budget, which is commendable,” he stated in a message written in Hindi.

One of the key announcements specifically for Bihar was the establishment of a dedicated board for the makhana (lotus nut) industry. The board will oversee and enhance the manufacturing, processing, and value addition of makhana, a product that has significant economic and cultural importance for the state.

However, while Bihar received multiple incentives in the budget, the absence of similar measures for Andhra Pradesh has raised political discussions. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), another key ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), did not see significant benefits allocated to its state. This development is particularly notable given the BJP’s reliance on both JDU and TDP support to secure its third consecutive term in the central government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With Bihar heading for elections later this year, the budget’s special provisions for the state are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the political discourse. As the ruling JDU-BJP alliance gears up for the polls, the allocation of resources and policy measures outlined in the budget could prove instrumental in the party’s electoral strategy.

