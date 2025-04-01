Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  Nitrogen Gas Leaks in Rajasthan's Beawar; One Dead and 40 Affected

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Beawar on Monday night when a nitrogen gas leak from a tanker in a warehouse at an acid factory led to the death of one person and affected around 40 others. The leak also caused the deaths of several pets and stray animals in the area.

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Beawar on Monday night when a nitrogen gas leak from a tanker in a warehouse at an acid factory led to the death of one person and affected around 40 others. The leak also caused the deaths of several pets and stray animals in the area. This serious incident has left the community in shock and prompted urgent action from local authorities.

The gas leak occurred at approximately 10 pm on Monday at the Sunil Trading Company, located in the Badiya area, under the Beawar police station. The company’s warehouse, where the nitrogen gas tanker was stored, became the source of the leak. The gas spread rapidly to nearby residential areas, causing widespread panic. People in their homes began to experience suffocation and eye irritation due to the gas exposure.

The Victim

The factory owner, Sunil Singhal, was among the first to attempt to manage the situation. Sources say that he worked tirelessly throughout the night in an effort to control the gas leak. However, his health rapidly deteriorated due to the effects of the gas, and he was eventually referred to a hospital in Ajmer. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, Sunil Singhal passed away from the effects of the leak.

As news of the leak spread, local residents, fire brigade teams, and government officials rushed to the scene. Authorities quickly managed to control the situation by around 11 pm, but the impact of the gas leak was significant. Over 60 people, who were affected by the gas exposure, were rushed to nearby hospitals in Beawar for treatment. Many experienced difficulty breathing and other symptoms, prompting immediate medical attention.

Evacuation and Safety Measures

In light of the severity of the situation, local authorities evacuated the surrounding area to prevent further casualties. Fire department officials poured water on the tanker and sealed the lid to stop the leak. The administration also assured residents that the situation was under control, but the fear and panic among the locals were palpable.

Investigation and Future Precautions

District Collector Dr. Mahendra Khadgawat confirmed that the leak was caused by nitrogen gas and has ordered the sealing of the factory. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the leak, and a case is being registered. Local officials are also looking into additional safety measures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

Ward councilor Hansraj Sharma, who was among the first to respond, explained that he was alerted by residents about the gas leak. He immediately notified the fire brigade and local authorities. SDM Divyansh Singh, who was at the scene, confirmed that the gas leaked was nitrogen and confirmed the prompt response of the fire brigade.

Community Impact and Ongoing Treatment

While the gas leak has been controlled, the community remains on edge. The authorities have emphasized the need for residents to remain cautious and follow safety measures to avoid any further accidents. Those affected by the gas are still receiving treatment, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety protocols at chemical factories in the region. As a result, the administration has ordered a comprehensive safety inspection of the Sunil Trading Company’s facilities to ensure that future risks are minimized.

