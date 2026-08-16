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Home > India News > NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row

NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row

NLSIU Bengaluru students and alumni voice opposition to CJI Surya Kant attending their upcoming convocation, standing in solidarity with NALSAR following BCI’s controversial enrolment directive.

NLSIU Bengaluru joins the convocation row over CJI Surya Kant. (Source: Social media/ANI)
NLSIU Bengaluru joins the convocation row over CJI Surya Kant. (Source: Social media/ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 20:55 IST

The controversy over the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to attend a law university convocation has now spread to Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University (NLSIU). NLSIU students have voiced opposition to the proposed presence of the two legal figures at the university’s upcoming convocation, citing the recent controversy at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad. The development has intensified a wider debate within the legal academic community over student dissent, institutional autonomy and the role of the BCI.

NALSAR Row Sparks Wider Student Opposition

The controversy began after a section of NALSAR students objected to the invitation extended to CJI Surya Kant for their convocation. Following the objections, the BCI briefly directed that graduates from NALSAR’s 2026 batch should not be enrolled as advocates by state bar councils. The decision triggered strong criticism and was subsequently withdrawn. The Supreme Court also questioned the BCI’s action, with the court backing the students amid the controversy. The episode has now prompted students and alumni at NLSIU to express solidarity with their counterparts at NALSAR. In a letter, NLSIU alumni said they stood in “unconditional solidarity” with the NALSAR community and demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to NALSAR students and faculty.

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NLSIU Community Demands Apology From BCI

The NLSIU students and alumni have called for the BCI to address the concerns raised by the NALSAR community before proceeding with the proposed convocation participation scheduled in September. The controversy has also put renewed focus on the relationship between law universities and the professional body that regulates legal education and enrolment. The BCI’s decision to withdraw its earlier directive has not ended the debate, with students and alumni continuing to question the manner in which the NALSAR episode was handled. The issue comes at a time when BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has also issued an apology to law students, saying he regretted remarks or actions that may have caused hurt and emphasising the importance of dialogue.

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NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row
Tags: BCI NALSAR enrolment directiveCJI Surya Kant convocation invitationhome-hero-pos-1NALSAR convocation controversyNLSIU Bengaluru newsNLSIU CJI convocation row

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NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row

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NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row
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