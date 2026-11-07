No Age Bar For Law Admissions: Bar Council Of India Informs Supreme Court Of Withdrawal

The Bar Council of India (BCI) informed the Supreme Court about its decision to scrap the upper age limit for enrollment in three-year and five-year law courses. The case was heard by the Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The BCI’s counsel said a resolution to withdraw the restriction was passed only a day earlier. With that, the court closed a long-running challenge as infructuous.

A Courtroom Surprise

The announcement came during the hearing of a plea filed by Rishab Duggal. Advocate on Record Radhika Gautam, appearing for the BCI, informed the bench that the council had decided to withdraw the age restrictions. She said the resolution had been passed only the previous day, which is why it had not been filed earlier, and handed over a copy in court.

The Rule That Started the Fight

The dispute goes back to a 2016 circular. It restored Clause 28 in Schedule III of Rule 11 of the Rules of Legal Education, 2008, which had been withdrawn in 2013. The clause set a maximum age of 20 years for admission to the integrated bachelor of law programme. The petitioner asked the court to set the circular aside.

What the Petitioner Argued

Duggal said the provision violated the fundamental rights of aspiring law students under Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution. He pointed to an earlier episode. In 1993, the BCI added Rule 9 under Chapter III of Part VI of its rules, which barred anyone who had completed 45 years of age from enrolling as an advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961. The Supreme Court struck that rule down in Indian Council of Legal Aid and Advice v. BCI. The petitioner argued that an age limit on admission to law courses is an even harsher restriction and goes against that ruling.

Courts Had Disagreed

The plea also stressed that High Courts had given conflicting rulings, leaving students uncertain. The Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Bombay High Court held the clause to be beyond the powers given by the Advocates Act. The Madras High Court upheld the age limit. The petitioner said the Supreme Court’s intervention was needed for certainty and consistency.

Why the BCI Changed Course

As per the BCI resolution, the restriction was lifted due to an order issued in good faith by the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Mr. Rajendra Menon, Co Chairman of the Legal Education Committee, and a resolution passed by the Standing Committee on Legal Education.

Upon independent consideration of this matter, the General Council held that there was no academic basis for an upper age limit. The existing provisions for education, attendance, duration of classes, examination and professional training are sufficient safeguards of standards without excluding qualified candidates based on age.

A Plea to Make It Final

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, for the petitioner, asked the court to record the closing lines of the resolution, which describe the General Council’s decision as conscious and final. He reminded the bench that the BCI had withdrawn the provision once before, in 2013, and then restored it. The bench, however, closed the case in view of the resolution.

What Happens Next?

Will the BCI formally amend the rules so that the age limit cannot return? Will the withdrawal open the door for more mature learners, career changers and working professionals to study law? And since the court did not record the words “conscious and final,” could the same question return someday? For now, the gates of law colleges are open to applicants of any age.

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