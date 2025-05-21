‘No Air Defence Guns Deployed’: Golden Temple Authorities Deny Army Deployed Air Defence Guns During Operation Sindoor

Amid growing speculation and social media chatter, the Indian Army on Tuesday firmly denied reports claiming it had deployed air defence guns or related military equipment within the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar during Operation Sindoor.

Indian Army firmly denied reports claiming it had deployed air defence guns or related military equipment within the Golden Temple complex

Amid growing speculation and social media chatter, the Indian Army on Tuesday firmly denied reports claiming it had deployed air defence guns or related military equipment within the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar during Operation Sindoor.

“Some media reports are circulating with respect to deployment of AD (air defence) guns in the Golden Temple. It is clarified that no AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple),” the Army said in an official statement.

The response came after certain reports alleged that the shrine management had allowed the Army to place such weapons at the holy site as a precaution against possible drone or missile threats from across the border.

SGPC and Priests Strongly Deny Permission Was Given

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the top religious body of Sikhs, also dismissed these reports as completely false. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami made it clear that at no point did the Indian Army reach out to them with any request to install defence equipment inside the sacred premises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There was no contact from any Army official regarding the installation of air defence guns at Sri Harmandar Sahib,” Dhami said.

He further explained that the only communication they received from the authorities during the recent India-Pakistan tensions was a request to turn off exterior lights during a scheduled blackout. “We fully cooperated in the interest of administrative responsibility while maintaining the sanctity of the ongoing ‘maryada’ (conduct),” he added.

Head Priest, Other Temple Leaders Echo Rejection

Giani Raghbir Singh, the Head Granthi of Harmandar Sahib, who was abroad during the operation, also confirmed he was not contacted by the Army. He said there was no discussion or incident related to the deployment of weapons inside the Golden Temple during his absence.

Giani Amarjeet Singh, the additional head priest, went a step further and called the claim “shockingly untrue.” He strongly rejected the idea that any military weapons had been stationed within the shrine.

“No permission for installing guns was ever given,” Mr Singh said firmly.

Blackout Followed, But Religious Protocols Maintained

Clarifying the situation around the blackout, Mr Singh said the management followed instructions from local authorities and turned off external and upper lights at the temple complex within the given time. However, all religious areas where rituals and worship are performed continued to stay lit.

“We made sure the sanctity of the religious place was maintained with full responsibility,” he said.

Daily religious duties at the Golden Temple, including the Langar of Guru Ramdas Ji and recitations of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, went on without interruption, he added. “Despite the tense situation in recent days, the full religious code of conduct continued at Harmandar Sahib with dedication and discipline,” he said.

Mr Singh was also clear that no lights were turned off at places where ‘maryada’ was being observed, even during the blackout period.

Devotees Present, No Signs of Military Activity

Supporting these statements, SGPC President Dhami noted that even during the blackout, large numbers of devotees were present at the temple and continued performing ‘sewa’ (voluntary service).

“If anything like gun deployment had happened, the Sangat (congregation) would certainly have noticed and seen it,” he pointed out.

While appreciating the role played by the Indian Army during the tense situation, Dhami expressed concern over the spread of false information regarding such a sacred place.

“Spreading such falsehoods about the central religious place of Sikhs days after the events is shockingly untrue,” he said, and demanded that the government provide a formal clarification.