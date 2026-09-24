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Home > India News > No Anticipatory Bail To Right-Wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Casteist Slurs against Nagina MP

No Anticipatory Bail To Right-Wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Casteist Slurs against Nagina MP

Justice Saurabh Banerjee said prima facie, offences under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act were made out against Ajeet Bharti and that there was a statutory bar on granting anticipatory bail in such circumstances. The court also held that the petition was not maintainable.

The case against Bharti was registered at Delhi’s North Avenue Police Station on August 23 after a complaint regarding Ajeet Bharti’s objectionable remarks about Nagina MP. (Chandrashekhar Azad (Left) Ajeet Bharti (Right).
The case against Bharti was registered at Delhi’s North Avenue Police Station on August 23 after a complaint regarding Ajeet Bharti’s objectionable remarks about Nagina MP. (Chandrashekhar Azad (Left) Ajeet Bharti (Right).

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 16:06 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected right-wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with a case filed against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following alleged Casteist Slurs against Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’. 
 
Justice Saurabh Banerjee said prima facie, offences under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act were made out against Ajeet Bharti and that there was a statutory bar on granting anticipatory bail in such circumstances. The court also held that the petition was not maintainable.
 
Section 3(1)(r) relates to intentional insult or intimidation with an intent to humiliate a member of an SC/ST community, while Section 3(1)(s) deals with abusing an SC/ST member by caste name. 
 
The case against Bharti was registered at Delhi’s North Avenue Police Station on August 23 after a complaint regarding Ajeet Bharti’s objectionable remarks about Nagina MP. The FIR also invokes provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 
 
Bharti had approached the high court after a Delhi trial court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on September 7. The high court had reserved its order on his plea on September 16. 

What Transpired in Previous Hearing

During the earlier hearing, the court had questioned the Delhi Police on why no notice was issued to Bharti in the case and whether his custodial interrogation was required. 
 
During the hearing, the Delhi Police lawyer informed the court that the Investigating Officer got Ajeet Bharti’s address only some days back and now they were in a position to communicate with him.
 
Bharti had submitted that he had no intention of insulting or disparaging any particular caste.
Bharti also told the court that the context of his statement was that a person’s caste or political position should not determine whether they are suitable for marriage.
 
Bharti had argued that his remarks were intended to convey that caste or political office should not be a consideration when it comes to choosing a life partner.  In the last hearing, Justice Saurabh Banerjee also watched the controversial video in which Bharti purportedly made objectionable comments. 
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No Anticipatory Bail To Right-Wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Casteist Slurs against Nagina MP
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