No Ban on Airport Entry, Confirms PIB; Airlines Urge Flyers to Arrive Early Due to Extra Security

Amid a wave of confusion and panic on social media, the government has officially debunked claims that airports across India have been closed to public entry. The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in to clarify that no such ban has been imposed.

However, passengers flying in or out of airports in the coming days are advised to arrive at least three hours before their flights, as airlines have increased security procedures following recent national security developments.

“Fake News Alert,” Says PIB on Airport Closure Rumors

In response to a series of viral social media posts claiming that airport entry has been suspended across the country, PIB Fact Check issued a firm denial on X (formerly Twitter).

🛑 Fake News Alert Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

“Fake News Alert 🚨. Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India is banned,” the post read. “#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #FAKE. The government has taken no such decision.”

The post was shared widely to prevent unnecessary panic, especially as many travelers had started contacting airlines and airport authorities for confirmation.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories Amid Tighter Security

Although no ban has been placed on airport access, airlines across the country have introduced tighter security measures and have asked travelers to cooperate.

Akasa Air was among the first to issue a public statement to help flyers plan better. In a detailed update posted on X, the airline said:

“Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport.”

They added that only one handbag weighing up to 7 kgs would be allowed per passenger in addition to check-in baggage. “As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding.”

“To save time, we encourage you to check in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience,” the airline added.

SpiceJet and IndiGo Echo Similar Warnings

SpiceJet also issued a travel advisory asking passengers to arrive early for smoother check-in and boarding due to the heightened security.

“Travel Update: In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process,” the airline said in its post.

IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest domestic carrier, put out a similar notice under the hashtag #6ETravelUpdate.

“In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the airline posted on X.

What Travelers Should Keep in Mind

Although there is no restriction on airport entry, the situation does require travelers to be extra careful and prepared. Here’s what you need to remember if you’re flying:

Arrive at the airport at least three hours before your flight.

Carry a valid government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, or passport).

Be ready for additional security checks, including secondary screening before boarding.

Limit hand baggage to one piece not exceeding 7 kg.

Consider checking in online or using the airline’s mobile app to save time.