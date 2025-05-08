‘No Beating Retreat’: BSF Suspends Beating Retreat Ceremonies at Shared Borders With Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has temporarily suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three major India-Pakistan border checkposts in Punjab—Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has temporarily suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three major India-Pakistan border checkposts in Punjab—Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki. The decision, taken in the interest of public safety, comes at a time of high tension following India’s military response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

While the ceremonial retreat has been paused, the BSF confirmed that the daily lowering of the national flag at sunset will still take place as usual.

BSF: Beating Retreat Halted “Till Further Orders”

In an official statement, the BSF said the ceremonial event would be on hold until further notice.

“The Border Security Force (BSF) has stopped the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three border check posts along Pakistan in Punjab—Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki—till further orders in view of public safety,” the statement read.

These ceremonies, especially the one at Wagah, draw hundreds of visitors daily and are known for their energy and patriotic fervor. The move is seen as a precautionary measure following India’s recent military operations.

India’s Precision Strikes Under Operation Sindoor

The decision comes just days after India launched Operation Sindoor—a series of coordinated air strikes that targeted terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These actions were taken in retaliation for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precise strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, aiming at nine key terror locations tied to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Out of the nine targets, four were inside Pakistan while five were located in PoJK.

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Amid the rising tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a top-level review meeting with senior secretaries and officials from key ministries to assess the nation’s readiness and ensure seamless coordination between departments.

“PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience,” the government said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also reviewed each ministry’s preparedness in terms of emergency response, internal communication, and critical services like health, energy, and telecom.

Who Attended the Meeting?

The high-level meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and Secretaries from key departments such as Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

The message from the meeting was clear: stay alert, stay prepared, and communicate clearly with the public.