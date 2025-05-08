Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘No Beating Retreat’: BSF Suspends Beating Retreat Ceremonies at Shared Borders With Pakistan

‘No Beating Retreat’: BSF Suspends Beating Retreat Ceremonies at Shared Borders With Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has temporarily suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three major India-Pakistan border checkposts in Punjab—Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki.

‘No Beating Retreat’: BSF Suspends Beating Retreat Ceremonies at Shared Borders With Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has temporarily suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three major India-Pakistan border checkposts


The Border Security Force (BSF) has temporarily suspended the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three major India-Pakistan border checkposts in Punjab—Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki. The decision, taken in the interest of public safety, comes at a time of high tension following India’s military response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

While the ceremonial retreat has been paused, the BSF confirmed that the daily lowering of the national flag at sunset will still take place as usual.

BSF: Beating Retreat Halted “Till Further Orders”

In an official statement, the BSF said the ceremonial event would be on hold until further notice.

“The Border Security Force (BSF) has stopped the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three border check posts along Pakistan in Punjab—Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki—till further orders in view of public safety,” the statement read.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These ceremonies, especially the one at Wagah, draw hundreds of visitors daily and are known for their energy and patriotic fervor. The move is seen as a precautionary measure following India’s recent military operations.

India’s Precision Strikes Under Operation Sindoor

The decision comes just days after India launched Operation Sindoor—a series of coordinated air strikes that targeted terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These actions were taken in retaliation for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precise strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, aiming at nine key terror locations tied to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Out of the nine targets, four were inside Pakistan while five were located in PoJK.

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Amid the rising tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a top-level review meeting with senior secretaries and officials from key ministries to assess the nation’s readiness and ensure seamless coordination between departments.

“PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience,” the government said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also reviewed each ministry’s preparedness in terms of emergency response, internal communication, and critical services like health, energy, and telecom.

Who Attended the Meeting?

The high-level meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and Secretaries from key departments such as Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

The message from the meeting was clear: stay alert, stay prepared, and communicate clearly with the public.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Beating Retreat bsf

Amid India-Pakistan tensi

‘An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Blind’: Ambati Rayudu Appeals For Peace Amid...
The Border Security Force

‘No Beating Retreat’: BSF Suspends Beating Retreat Ceremonies at Shared Borders With Pakistan
Intense shelling has been

Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri, Explosions Heard, Blackout in
newsx

Baloch Separatists Declare Push for Independence; Seek Global Support Amid Rising Conflict
US VP JD Vance urges Indi

US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘India-Pakistan War Is None Of Our Business’
The government officially

No Ban on Airport Entry, Confirms PIB; Airlines Urge Flyers to Arrive Early Due to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Blind’: Ambati Rayudu Appeals For Peace Amid India-Pakistan Escalation

‘An Eye For An Eye Makes The World Blind’: Ambati Rayudu Appeals For Peace Amid...

Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri, Explosions Heard, Blackout in

Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri, Explosions Heard, Blackout in

Baloch Separatists Declare Push for Independence; Seek Global Support Amid Rising Conflict

Baloch Separatists Declare Push for Independence; Seek Global Support Amid Rising Conflict

US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘India-Pakistan War Is None Of Our Business’

US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘India-Pakistan War Is None Of Our Business’

No Ban on Airport Entry, Confirms PIB; Airlines Urge Flyers to Arrive Early Due to Extra Security

No Ban on Airport Entry, Confirms PIB; Airlines Urge Flyers to Arrive Early Due to...

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media