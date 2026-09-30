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Home > India News > No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules

No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules

The court move comes in the wake of its earlier orders regulating use of firecracker use especially in Delhi-NCR. The restrictions in Delhi-NCR have focused on the use of low-emission or 'green' crackers and specified bursting hours. The top Court in 2018 directed that barium salts should not be used in the manufacture of firecrackers.

The SC bench indicated that it would prescribe a specific time window during which firecrackers could be burst on the day of the festival.
The SC bench indicated that it would prescribe a specific time window during which firecrackers could be burst on the day of the festival.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 15:27 IST

As Diwali festival approaches, the Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it would adopt a balanced approach on the use of firecrackers. The apex court ruled out both a complete ban and unrestricted bursting of crackers on the day of Diwali.
 
According to the court, a blanket ban on firecrackers across the country could affect the sentiments associated with the festival. The court also made it clear that people would not be permitted to burst crackers for 24 hours highlighting the impact of noise and air pollution on children and elderly and people who are ill.
 
The SC bench indicated that it would prescribe a specific time window during which firecrackers could be burst on the day of the festival. The top court will also lay down which categories of firecrackers can be used.
 
The court move comes in the wake of its earlier orders regulating use of firecracker use especially in Delhi-NCR. The restrictions in Delhi-NCR have focused on the use of low-emission or ‘green’ crackers and specified bursting hours. The top Court in 2018 directed that barium salts should not be used in the manufacture of firecrackers. 
 
The Court also granted the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Centre additional time for conducting a joint testing concerning barium and firecrackers. The findings are expected to assist the Court in determining which products may be permitted.
 
The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the matter again on October 15. The court is expected to issue fresh directions on the permissible types of crackers in the next hearing. The issue of bursting firecrackers comes amid the pressing issue of deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR as well as different parts of the country.
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No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules
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No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules
No Blanket Ban, But No Permission For 24-Hour Bursting Crackers on Diwali, Supreme Court Rules
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