No CNG Without Certificate? IGL’s New Rule Could Stop Refuelling, Check Required Document Before You Fill Up

Indraprastha Gas Limited has rolled out a fresh safety enforcement drive across Delhi, under which vehicles without a valid CNG cylinder hydro test certificate are being denied refuelling. The move is part of a wider push to tighten compliance and reduce the risk of accidents linked to expired or untested cylinders.

Automated System Now In Place

To strengthen the checks, the company has introduced an Automated Vehicle Verification System at ten retail outlets, using cameras and artificial intelligence to verify CNG cylinder hydro test certificates before allowing vehicles to refuel. High resolution cameras installed at the forecourt entry read incoming vehicle registration plates, and this information is processed through an AI based application to confirm the vehicle’s cylinder linkage.

How The Verification Works

The application checks whether the cylinder is valid or expired by cross referencing records on the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation’s online portal. Importantly, this automated system does not replace manual checks but runs alongside them, with forecourt staff continuing to inspect paper certificates before fuelling any vehicle, while company officers carry out field inspections to ensure attendants follow the protocol correctly.

The Legal Mandate Behind The Rule

The requirement stems from Rule 35, Sub Rule 1 of the Gas Cylinders Amended Rules, 2025, which mandates that all vehicular CNG cylinders undergo hydrostatic testing every three years at centres certified by PESO. Vehicles found non compliant will be denied fuel until owners produce updated testing certificates.

What This Means For The Future?

IGL has indicated that the initiative could expand further. The company said the digital check is part of a broader safety ecosystem where CNG cylinder certification data could eventually be integrated with vehicle related databases, subject to the applicable regulatory framework. The mechanism is also expected to expand across IGL’s wider regional station network over time.

What Vehicle Owners Should Do

With enforcement tightening, CNG vehicle owners are advised to check the validity of their cylinder’s hydro test certificate well in advance and get it renewed at a PESO approved testing centre if it has expired, to avoid being turned away at the pump.

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