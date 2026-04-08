‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

The government has said there is no shortage of coal in the country and power generation remains stable. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, on Wednesday assured that enough coal is available at mines, power plants, ports and in transit.

He said the stock can be supplied to consumers at short notice, adding that production is keeping pace with demand.

No Deficit In Power Generation

Kassi made it clear that there is no gap on the power generation side. According to him, coal production is matching consumption levels, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.

Coal Output Crosses 200 Million Tonnes

Earlier this month, the Coal Ministry said it crossed 200 million tonnes in coal production and dispatch from commercial and captive mines in the financial year 2025-26, calling it a major milestone.

Coal production reached 210.46 million tonnes, marking a 10% rise from the previous year. Dispatches also saw a 7.35% increase, touching 204.61 million tonnes.

The ministry said the growth reflects better operations, improved logistics and the sector’s ability to meet rising demand. Several new coal blocks have been made operational, adding significant production capacity and helping boost output further.

Compared to 2022-23, when production stood at 115.78 million tonnes, the latest figures show a sharp rise, underlining the rapid expansion in coal mining activity.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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