LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir donald trump vivo latest world news Hyderabad entrepreneur death cia oracle 10-point proposal Ranthambore tiger video chennai super kings asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

The government has said there is no shortage of coal in the country and power generation remains stable. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, on Wednesday assured that enough coal is available at mines, power plants, ports and in transit.

'No Coal Crunch In India': Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said (Via ANI)
'No Coal Crunch In India': Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said (Via ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 8, 2026 18:14:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

The government has said there is no shortage of coal in the country and power generation remains stable. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, on Wednesday assured that enough coal is available at mines, power plants, ports and in transit.

He said the stock can be supplied to consumers at short notice, adding that production is keeping pace with demand.

No Deficit In Power Generation

Kassi made it clear that there is no gap on the power generation side. According to him, coal production is matching consumption levels, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Coal Output Crosses 200 Million Tonnes

Earlier this month, the Coal Ministry said it crossed 200 million tonnes in coal production and dispatch from commercial and captive mines in the financial year 2025-26, calling it a major milestone.

Coal production reached 210.46 million tonnes, marking a 10% rise from the previous year. Dispatches also saw a 7.35% increase, touching 204.61 million tonnes.

The ministry said the growth reflects better operations, improved logistics and the sector’s ability to meet rising demand. Several new coal blocks have been made operational, adding significant production capacity and helping boost output further.

Compared to 2022-23, when production stood at 115.78 million tonnes, the latest figures show a sharp rise, underlining the rapid expansion in coal mining activity.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Super El Nino Warning 2026: What It Means for India’s Heatwave, Rain & Food Prices

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others

Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

Super El Nino Warning 2026: What It Means for India’s Heatwave, Rain & Food Prices

Who Is Mark Shankar Pawanovich? Son Of Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Who Nearly Lost His Life In Singapore Fire; Probe Continues A Year Later

Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Granted Bail In Forgery Case, Duo Set To Be Released From Jail As They Continue To Face Legal Proceedings

LATEST NEWS

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

Donald Trump Pushes For End To Iran Uranium Enrichment, Proposes Sanctions Relief Talks And Tough Tariff Measures Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Vivo T5 Pro 5G To Debut In India: Snapdragon Chipset, AMOLED Display, And 9,020mAh Battery, Check Launch Date And Price

CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

Shayar Meet Emerges as a Storyteller in Music, Redefining Emotion in an Era of Instant Hits

AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India Beat Chinese Taipei 3-1, Qualification Depends on Jordan vs Uzbekistan Result

JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

BTS’ Hooligan Sparks Frenzy: Who Is The Mystery Woman In ARIRANG Music Video? All About Her Modelling Career, Onscreen Work

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said
‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said
‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said
‘No Coal Crunch In India’: Power Supply Remains Stable And Uninterrupted, Here’s What The Coal Ministry’s Joint Secretary Said

QUICK LINKS