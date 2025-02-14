Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
No Compromise On Manipur’s Territorial Integrity: BJP’s Sambit Patra After President’s Rule Imposed

Following the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, BJP MP Sambit Patra reaffirmed the party's commitment to maintaining the state's territorial integrity and restoring peace.

No Compromise On Manipur’s Territorial Integrity: BJP’s Sambit Patra After President’s Rule Imposed


Following the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Friday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to maintaining the state’s territorial integrity and restoring peace amid ongoing political and ethnic turmoil.

Patra, who oversees BJP’s North East unit, assured that illegal infiltration into Manipur would be dealt with firmly as security measures were heightened in Imphal on Friday. His remarks come in the wake of political instability and communal tensions that have rocked the state in recent years.

“After receiving a report from the Governor of Manipur, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has placed the state assembly under suspended animation, meaning it can be revived as and when deemed fit by the President, depending on the situation,” Patra told ANI.

He further emphasized, “As far as the BJP is concerned, we are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure peace in the state while maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur. There will be no compromise on this issue.”

President’s Rule Imposed In Manipur

President Murmu imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on Thursday under Article 356 of the Constitution after receiving a report from the Governor. This decision suspends the authority of the state assembly, effectively transferring its powers to Parliament, with the state’s administration now directly under the control of the President through the Governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India by the Union Home Ministry, stipulates that the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s powers will be exercised by Parliament, rendering the state government non-operational for the time being. President’s Rule can last for up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval, and during this period, governance will be managed by the central government, with the possibility of fresh elections being called.

The move follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, amid prolonged violence and instability in the state. Manipur has witnessed severe clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes, driven by conflicts over economic benefits, job reservations, and land rights. The violence has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced approximately 60,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has granted ‘Z’ category security cover to BJP leader Sambit Patra in Manipur, ensuring enhanced protection amid the ongoing unrest.

(With ANI Inputs)

