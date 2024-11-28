Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify into Cyclone Fengal. The system, currently southeast of Tamil Nadu, is expected to make landfall on November 30 between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert regarding a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is predicted to intensify into a cyclonic storm named Fengal if it continues to develop. The system, currently located about 300 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 400 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km southeast of Chennai, is expected to make landfall on November 30 between Karaikal, near Puducherry, and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

First observed on November 26, the deep depression is moving north-northwest at a speed of 12 km/h. According to S Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the system had shown strong convergence patterns on November 26 and 27, but this weakened by Thursday, reducing the chances of cyclone formation. However, the weather system is still classified as a deep depression and is expected to cross the coast on November 30.

As the system moves closer to land, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience rainfall beginning on the evening of November 30, gradually increasing in intensity. Coastal areas, including the Cauvery river delta regions, are already feeling the effects of gusty winds, and these conditions are expected to persist until the deep depression makes landfall.

Balachandran added that the wind speeds could range between 50 and 60 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h during landfall. Areas such as Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, and Kancheepuram will likely see extreme rainfall, with moderate to heavy showers expected across central and northern Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 30 due to the hazardous conditions.

Despite the current intensity, the system has not yet developed into a full-fledged cyclone, as it has not met all the necessary atmospheric conditions. Balachandran explained that a cyclone forms when the lower and upper atmospheric layers align, but the current vortex has been weaker, preventing the formation of clouds necessary for intensification. There is still a marginal chance that the system could evolve into a cyclone, and IMD officials are closely monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal: Schools, Colleges In Puducherry, Karaikal And Villupuram To Remain Closed

