Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

The district administration has declared the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Khultabad a no-drone zone following increasing demands for its removal.

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

The district administration declared Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad a no-drone zone following increasing demands for its removal.


The district administration has declared the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Khultabad a no-drone zone following increasing demands for its removal. Authorities have taken strict security measures to prevent any potential disturbances, an official confirmed on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

In addition to restricting drone activity, police are closely monitoring social media to track and remove any objectionable content related to the issue. Officials have already deleted over 500 such posts, aiming to prevent the spread of misinformation and incitement of violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protests and Growing Demands for Removal

The call for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb has gained momentum across Maharashtra, with political leaders and protest groups actively participating. Demonstrations have taken place in multiple locations, including Nagpur, where protests escalated into violent clashes on Monday.

To maintain order, the district administration has deployed a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) unit along with 50 additional police personnel in Khultabad. Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent further escalation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities Urge People to Avoid Rumors

On Tuesday, District Collector Dilip Swami visited the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected site and urged people not to fall for false information. “No one should believe in rumors, and people should contact the administration or the police if they have any information concerning the matter,” Swami told reporters.

He assured the public that the administration is actively working to maintain peace and order in the region.

Social Media Surveillance to Curb Misinformation

A dedicated team of ten police officers and cybercrime officials in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is working around the clock to track down and remove provocative posts on social media platforms.

According to Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare, the police are closely monitoring trending hashtags, including #Alamgir and #Aurangzeb, which have been widely used in discussions related to the tomb.

“The hashtag (#) Alamgir and Aurangzeb are trending. We are using these hashtags to check such posts and the offensive comments tied to them,” Pandhare stated.

So far, 506 posts have been taken down from various platforms. Additionally, over 80 individuals have been issued warnings to refrain from posting inflammatory content.

Legal Action Against Online Offenders

Authorities have now decided to take stricter action against those spreading provocative or misleading information. Inspector Pandhare confirmed that police will begin registering legal cases against individuals responsible for objectionable posts. “But from now onwards, we will register offences against those behind objectionable posts,” he warned.

With rising tensions and calls for the removal of the historic tomb, the administration continues to urge citizens to stay calm and avoid spreading misinformation. Security forces remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents in the region.

ALSO READ: ‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Filed under

Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb Nagpur Administration no drone zone

newsx

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’
Supreme Court Demands CBI

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus
The violent mob in Nagpur

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable
The district administrati

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions
NASA astronauts Butch Wil

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space?...
newsx

Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space? Here’s What He Says

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space?...

Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained

Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips