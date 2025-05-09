Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  No Explosions at Jaipur Airport; PIB Fact Check Confirms Airport Is Safe

No Explosions at Jaipur Airport; PIB Fact Check Confirms Airport Is Safe

Panic briefly spread on social media after several posts claimed that explosions were heard at Jaipur Airport. However, the government has stepped in to clarify that these reports are completely false.

Panic briefly spread on social media after several posts claimed that explosions were heard at Jaipur Airport. However, the government has stepped in to clarify that these reports are completely false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that no such incident occurred, and the airport remains fully safe and operational.

“These Claims Are Fake,” Says PIB

The government’s official fact-checking team, PIB Fact Check, issued a clear statement on X (formerly Twitter), denying the viral rumors.

“Claims are circulating that explosions were heard at #Jaipur Airport. #PIBFactCheck: These claims are FAKE,” the post read.

The warning urged people not to fall for misleading information being shared online and instead to rely only on official sources for updates.

District Magistrate Also Issues Clarification

In addition to the PIB statement, the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaipur also released a clarification, confirming that Jaipur Airport is completely secure and that no unusual activity has taken place.

Officials assured residents and travelers that the situation is normal and there is no reason for concern. Flights are operating as scheduled, and airport security is fully intact.

Why False Alarms Can Be Dangerous

Spreading false news—especially about public places like airports—can cause unnecessary panic, disrupt travel, and put pressure on emergency services. In today’s age of instant sharing on social media, it’s important to take a moment and verify the facts before forwarding any alarming claims.

Authorities are urging citizens to avoid sharing unverified posts and to follow updates only from government or official airport channels.

