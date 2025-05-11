Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check

The Indian government confirmed no explosions occurred in Udhampur and denied drone activity in J&K, calling viral social media claims false and panic-inducing.

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check


The Indian government on Sunday firmly denied social media claims about explosions in Udhampur and drones being spotted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, calling them baseless and aimed at creating panic.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation. “Claims of heavy explosions in Udhampur are circulating on social media. The claim is FALSE. There have been no explosions in Udhampur,” the post stated.

The government emphasized that these misleading reports are being spread to cause fear among the public. It urged citizens to rely only on official government sources for accurate updates and avoid falling for rumours on social media.

In a separate post, the PIB Fact Check Unit also refuted claims of drone sightings in Jammu and Kashmir. “This claim is fake. There is no drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir,” the post declared, countering the widely shared online rumours.

These false reports surfaced amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In response to the attack, the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Pakistan retaliated by reportedly deploying swarms of drones toward Indian territory, covering a wide range from Leh in Ladakh to Bhuj in Gujarat. However, Indian air defence systems successfully repelled the drone intrusions.

Following the escalation, Pakistan reached out diplomatically on Saturday, asking India to halt the cross-border hostilities. India agreed to pause operations but issued a stern warning that any future provocations would be met with strong retaliation.

As tensions continue, the Indian government remains alert to misinformation spreading online. It reiterated the importance of checking facts and trusting only verified sources for national security updates.

Filed under

false explosion reports India Jammu and Kashmir drone news Udhampur explosion fake news

