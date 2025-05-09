Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
  No Explosions Near Srinagar Airport; PIB Fact Check Refutes Recent Report as Fake

No Explosions Near Srinagar Airport; PIB Fact Check Refutes Recent Report as Fake

A recent report by international media outlet Al Jazeera has sparked confusion online, claiming that around 10 explosions occurred near Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir. The report quickly went viral on social media, raising alarm among users and adding to the already tense atmosphere in the region.

However, the Indian government has now stepped forward to strongly deny the claim, calling it completely false.

“This Claim is Fake,” Says PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India issued a public clarification through its official fact-checking handle on X (formerly Twitter), stating that there were no explosions near Srinagar airport.

“Al Jazeera has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around #Srinagar airport in J&K,” PIB noted in its post.
“This claim is #Fake. Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion,” the statement read.

Why This Matters: The Dangers of Misinformation

The circulation of false reports—especially about sensitive security matters like explosions near an airport—can lead to public panic, misinformation, and unnecessary strain on emergency services.

At a time when tensions in the region are already high, especially following recent cross-border escalations, fact-checkers and authorities are urging the public to be cautious before believing or forwarding unverified news.

What You Should Do

  •  Rely on trusted sources like the Ministry of Home Affairs, PIB Fact Check, or local law enforcement channels for real-time updates.
  • Avoid sharing sensational claims on WhatsApp, X, or Facebook without checking whether the information is verified.
  • If you see a viral post claiming a serious incident, always search for an official confirmation before assuming it’s true.

