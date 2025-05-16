Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
No Fresh Air For Delhi NCR: AQI Lands To 249, Labeled Under Poor

The national capital experienced a sharp deterioration in air quality on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 249 in the India Gate area. According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the reading places the city’s air in the ‘poor’ category — raising concerns over growing urban pollution even during the summer months.

While winter smog is a familiar phenomenon in Delhi, a spike in pollutants during May is unusual and troubling. Environmental experts suggest the rise could be linked to high vehicular emissions, increased dust activity, and stagnant weather conditions that trap pollutants near the ground.

With the AQI nearing the 250-mark, the CPCB has advised children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses to limit outdoor activities. The Delhi government is yet to announce any immediate interventions, though officials have confirmed they are closely monitoring the trend.

Experts have reiterated the urgent need for long-term urban planning measures, including stricter vehicle emission norms, sustained construction dust control, and expanded green cover, to prevent year-round pollution spikes.

