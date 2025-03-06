“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

The Supreme Court ruled that no new FIRs should be filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma.'

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that no new FIRs should be filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial remarks on ‘Sanatan Dharma.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Supreme Court’s Interim Relief

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also extended an interim order protecting Stalin from any coercive actions related to the cases already registered against him.

Controversial Remarks

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, a leader of the DMK, spoke at a conference where he criticized ‘Sanatan Dharma,’ calling it a system that opposes social justice and equality. He stated that it should be “eradicated.” Drawing a comparison, he likened ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, asserting that it must be eliminated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following his remarks, several FIRs were registered in different parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu, and Karnataka. The legal complaints accused Stalin of making inflammatory statements.

Court’s Stand

The Supreme Court’s decision to halt further FIRs provides relief to Stalin while the existing cases continue. The bench emphasized that its interim protection will remain in effect until further orders.

This ruling ensures that no additional legal proceedings arise against the Tamil Nadu Deputy CM solely based on his past statements, maintaining judicial oversight over the matter.

Read More: Tejashwi Yadav Pledges 100% Domicile Policy For Bihar Youth