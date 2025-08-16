‘No Friction Between RSS And BJP’: Ram Madhav Rebuts Speculations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has categorically asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are part of the same ideological family, and there is no friction between the two, as both organisations work in their respective fields of politics and social service.

The senior RSS leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the 100-year history of the RSS during his Independence Day speech.

Ram Madhav Dismissed Any Rift Between RSS And BJP

During an interview, RSS leader Ram Madhav dismissed any such speculation and reiterated that the two organisations are united regarding ideology and working for the development of the country, with the BJP working in politics, and RSS working outside it for social service to the nation.

These ‘atkale’ (speculations) are always put from time to time. If they don’t find any issue, then RSS is brought forward and said that there is friction between RSS and BJP, He said.

There has also been speculation on a tense relationship between the Sangh and the BJP, with political opponents alluding to it.

“BJP works with a political angle, and RSS works outside politics, and does multiple types of service for the development of the country. We are of the same ideological family, so we keep in touch, and in that, there have never been any tensions. There is no tension,” He added.

The RSS leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, saying that the speech sent a “very good message across the country and to RSS workers.”

PM Modi Praised RSS In His Speech On 79th I-Day

“With the Prime Minister mentioning RSS on its 100th anniversary and also appreciating the work done by the organisation for the nation and also saying that the swayamsevak be an inspiration for all, these things have been appreciated by the people of RSS after hearing them. But there are crores of other people in the country, who are not perhaps part of the organisation and watch it from outside and understand the work done, those people are also appreciated this (PM’s remarks),” he added.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi praised RSS for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the “biggest NGO in the world” and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

(With ANI Inputs)

