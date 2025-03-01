No Fuel For Vehicles Over 15 years After March 31 In Delhi

As part of ongoing efforts to combat air pollution, Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced on Saturday that the city will stop supplying petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations starting March 31. Speaking after a meeting with officials to discuss air pollution control measures, Sirsa emphasized that the government is taking strong actions to cut down on vehicular emissions.

The meeting focused on several key initiatives, including restrictions on older vehicles, mandatory anti-smog measures, and a transition to electric public transportation. Sirsa explained that devices would be installed at petrol pumps to identify vehicles older than 15 years, ensuring they are denied fuel.

Additionally, Sirsa stated that the Delhi government would notify the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this new policy. To further tackle pollution, all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in the city will be required to install anti-smog guns.

In another significant move, Sirsa revealed that nearly 90% of Delhi’s public CNG buses will be replaced with electric buses by December 2025, marking a shift toward more sustainable and cleaner public transport. These measures are part of Delhi’s broader efforts to improve air quality, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) currently standing at 110, categorized as moderately polluted.

