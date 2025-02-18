‘No Hindi’: Tamil Nadu Leaders Condemn NEP’s Three-Language Policy, Reject Central Pressure – Sparks Major Political Row

Tamil Nadu is once again at the center of a storm over its language identity, as tensions rise over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and its controversial three-language mandate. The state’s long-standing two-language policy, comprising Tamil and English, has been a cornerstone of its education system, upheld by successive governments. The policy is now under threat as the state resists the NEP, prompting renewed calls from Dravidian parties to move “Education” back to the State List from the Concurrent List.

The recent controversy flared up after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks about withholding Samagra Shiksha funds unless Tamil Nadu fully embraces the NEP. Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the Centre of pressuring states into adopting the policy by tying it to vital education funds. In response, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai dismissed the claims, stating that funds had not been withheld, but were simply delayed. He also accused Stalin of lying.

State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh added fuel to the fire, highlighting official data showing that states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had received education funds, while Tamil Nadu was excluded. Mahesh claimed that the Centre was using its leverage to force Tamil Nadu into adopting the PM Shri scheme, which mandates compliance with the NEP’s language policy.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin voiced his frustration, declaring, “We are here to safeguard our language and education rights, not as politicians but as DMK cadre. The entire Tamil Nadu is angry today. Tamils can be controlled by affection, not suppression, and BJP should understand this.” He also condemned the denial of Rs 2,190 crore in education funds, suggesting that it was linked to the state’s refusal to accept the three-language policy. Stalin further argued, “We aren’t asking for your father’s money; we are asking for our right,” referring to the imposition of Hindi over regional languages.

In defiance of the central government’s stance, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated that Tamil Nadu would not abandon its two-language policy. However, Minister Pradhan countered that the NEP simply promotes the learning of mother tongues, emphasizing that it does not impose Hindi.

The three-language policy of the NEP has raised serious concerns among critics, with many arguing that the policy, despite official statements, promotes Hindi and Sanskrit at the expense of regional languages. Educational experts warn that implementing this policy would place a significant burden on students from government schools, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.

Tamil Nadu has a strong history of prioritizing accessible education. From Kamaraj’s mid-day meal scheme to Stalin’s current initiative for nutritious breakfasts, Tamil Nadu has made strides in ensuring that children attend school. Udhayanidhi Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (47% for 2021-2022) demonstrates the success of the state’s current education policies, including its two-language approach.

A representation from the “State Platform for Common School System” handed over to MK Stalin in 2020 also raised concerns about the NEP’s ultimate goal of promoting Sanskrit. The group argued that NEP does not place all Indian languages on equal footing, giving preference to Sanskrit and presenting it as a key cultural contributor. Education activist Prince Gajendra Babu criticized the policy, saying, “Language Policy of Tamil Nadu is not based on emotion. It is scientific and according to the needs of the people of the State.”

In a bid to escalate the debate, Annamalai criticized Education Minister Anbil Mahesh’s son for studying French, questioning the state’s consistency on its two-language stance. Annamalai challenged the minister to formally request Tamil teachers for Kendriya Vidyalaya schools, vowing to raise the issue with Union Education Minister Pradhan. The BJP has also announced plans for a survey from March to May, engaging families across Tamil Nadu on the three-language policy.

Annamalai took further jabs at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, whose Vijay Vidyashram school teaches three languages, including Hindi. Annamalai questioned how leaders like Vijay could oppose the same policy for other students across the state.

The ongoing battle over Tamil Nadu’s language policy continues to fuel political tensions, as the state remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving its educational and linguistic heritage.

