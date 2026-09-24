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Home > India News > “No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct

“No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct

Karthik SG sparked an online debate after announcing that his company would not hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

A1 Sports World CEO Karthik Shenoy
A1 Sports World CEO Karthik Shenoy

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 17:35 IST

A Bengaluru entrepreneur’s unusual hiring announcement has triggered a heated debate online after he said his company would no longer hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was made by Karthik SG, founder of A1 Sports World, in a post on X. He said the decision followed a “lengthy discussion and quarrel” within the company and came after an alleged incident involving a former employee.

What Did Karthik SG Say?

In his post, Karthik said the company had decided not to hire male candidates from the four states. He also pointed out that a woman from Rajasthan was already working with the company and said she supported the decision. The post quickly went viral, with social media users divided over the announcement. Some questioned whether a person’s state of origin should play a role in recruitment, while others focused on the workplace-safety concerns cited by the entrepreneur.

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What Led to the Hiring Decision?

Karthik later explained that the decision followed the dismissal of a former employee from one of the four states. According to Karthik’s account, the employee had allegedly behaved abusively towards female colleagues despite receiving warnings. He further alleged that the employee had attempted to force himself on a female colleague. These allegations have not been independently verified by the reports reviewed. Karthik said his company works with young children and argued that employee safety was a major consideration behind the decision.

Who Is Karthik SG?

Karthik SG, also identified in reports as Karthik Shenoy, is the founder of Bengaluru-based A1 Sports World, a company involved in sports programmes for children. Reports say the company has 32 employees, including 14 women. His hiring announcement has now sparked a broader discussion about workplace safety, individual accountability and whether an incident involving one employee should influence hiring decisions involving people from entire states.
Also Read: ‘Biggest Anti-National’: CJP’s Warning To CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Resign Within 48-hour Or Else….

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“No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct
Tags: A1 Sports WorldBengaluru CEOBengaluru CEO controversyhiring controversyKarthik SGKarthik Shenoyno hiring from UP Bihar Rajasthan MPUP Bihar Rajasthan MP

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“No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct

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“No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct
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“No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct
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