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Home > India News > No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5

No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5

Appearing for Tarun Tejpal, senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought permission for him to go home during the festival. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Goa government, opposed the plea.

Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Bombay High Court in connection with a 2013 rape case.
Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Bombay High Court in connection with a 2013 rape case.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:02 IST

The Goa government has opposed journalist Tarun Tejpal’s plea seeking temporary release to spend Diwali with family. A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale on Tuesday deferred the hearing on his application until November 5.
 
Appearing for Tarun Tejpal, senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought permission for him to go home during the festival. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Goa government, opposed the plea.
 
“If he wants to take time, he can take time. But let him come out during Diwali,” Sibal submitted. 
 
Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Bombay High Court in connection with a 2013 rape case. The Goa government has also sought enhancement of his sentence to life imprisonment.
 
What has happened in the case
 
Former journalist Tarun Tejpal has challenged the Bombay High Court verdict that overturned his acquittal in a 2013 rape case. He was sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the crime. The Goa government has separately approached the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of his sentence to life imprisonment.
 
The case relates to allegations that Tejpal sexually assaulted a junior colleague inside a hotel lift in Goa in November 2013 during an event organised by Tehelka magazine.
 
In May 2021, a sessions court had acquitted Tarun Tejpal. However, the Bombay High Court on August 6, 2026, overturned the acquittal and convicted him of rape. The High Court imposed the 10-year jail term as the court declined Goa government’s plea for a life sentence.
Tejpal is currently lodged in Colvale Central Jail in North Goa. He had approached the top court challenging the Bombay HC’s verdict, while at the same time Goa government moved the apex court seeking a life sentence. Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to exempt him from surrendering after which he surrendered before the trial court on September 14. 
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No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5

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No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5

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No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5

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No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5
No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5
No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5
No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5
No Immediate For Tarun Tejpal as Goa Govt Opposes Release During Diwali; Supreme Court Hearing Deferred to November 5

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