Friday, May 2, 2025
No JEE Rank? No Problem—Get An IIT Degree Online From IIT Madras

No JEE rank needed! IIT Madras opens admissions for online BS degrees in Data Science & Electronic Systems. Flexible, age-free, and ideal for professionals.

No JEE Rank? No Problem—Get An IIT Degree Online From IIT Madras


In a revolutionary shift from traditional admission norms, IIT Madras has opened up access to its prestigious academic programmes to a wider audience—no JEE rank needed. If you’ve cleared Class 12, you can now apply for IIT Madras’ online BS degrees in Data Science and Applications or Electronic Systems.

Admissions Open Till May 20, 2025 — No Age Limit, No Seat Cap

Forget entrance exam stress. Applicants don’t need JEE Advanced ranks or even JEE Mains scores. The only requirement? Clearing a 4-week online preparatory module followed by a qualifier exam (held offline).

Who can apply?
Anyone who has passed Class 12. No age limit. No cap on seats.

Apply now: study.iitm.ac.in

Built for Flexibility and Diverse Learners

These courses are specially designed for working professionals, college students, and career switchers. Learn at your own pace, from anywhere.

  • Exit options: Complete certain stages to earn a certificate or diploma.

  • Full degree: Continue and finish the complete BS programme for an IIT degree.

  • Current enrolment: Over 38,000 learners, including

    • 25% women

    • 20% aged 30+

This shows that it’s not just school leavers—professionals and lifelong learners are also joining in.

Course Requirements & Structure

  • BS in Data Science and Applications:
    Requires Class 10-level Maths and English.

  • BS in Electronic Systems:
    Requires Class 12 Physics and Maths.

The programmes are fully online, with offline assessments to ensure academic integrity and standardisation.

Postgraduate Diplomas Also Available

Looking for advanced study? IIT Madras is also accepting applications for PG Diploma programmes in cutting-edge fields:

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • Aerospace Engineering

  • E-Mobility

  • Mechanical Design

  • Microelectronics, and more.

Entrance Exam: July 13, 2025
Classes Begin: August–September 2025
Apply here: code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech

What This Means for You

This initiative by IIT Madras democratises access to high-quality education, breaking barriers of age, background, and competitive exam filters. It offers a rare opportunity to earn a degree from a top-tier IIT without having to crack JEE.

Whether you’re starting fresh or upgrading your skills, this could be your chance to wear the IIT badge—with flexibility and affordability.

