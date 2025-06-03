‘No Language As Tolerant As Kannada’ Says Booker Winner Banu Mushtaq Amid Language Row

The acclaimed author, who brought global recognition to Kannada literature with her award-winning novel Heart Lamp, emphasized the inclusive spirit of the language and its cultural openness.

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq has strongly defended Kannada and its people against rising allegations of linguistic intolerance, calling such perceptions deeply flawed and inaccurate. Speaking at a grand felicitation ceremony held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, Mushtaq said, “No language is more tolerant than Kannada.”

"Many journalists from national media have asked me about Karnataka's supposed linguistic intolerance," Mushtaq told reporters. "I've told them clearly, this is a misreading. Kannada is among the most tolerant languages in the country. It has welcomed and nurtured voices from diverse backgrounds.""And I tell them… Your understanding of Kannada is incorrect. There's no language as tolerant as Kannada. It is a language that has given a platform to many others," she said.

Kannada Literature Shines on Global Stage

Mushtaq’s novel Heart Lamp, translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, won international acclaim for its powerful narrative and social relevance. “Kannada stands tall among Indian languages, with eight Jnanpith awardees and now, a Booker. That speaks volumes,” she noted, celebrating the literary legacy of Karnataka.

In recognition of their achievements, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a cash award of ₹10 lakh each to Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi. He also pledged full government support for translating Mushtaq’s future works into Indian and international languages.

Leaders Hail Mushtaq’s Contribution to Literature and Society

Praising the writer’s bold voice on issues such as superstition and the struggles of Muslim women, CM Siddaramaiah said, “She writes with bravery. And her words build bridges. Literature, at its best, unites society. Karnataka will always support such voices.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, calling Mushtaq and Bhasthi the “global ambassadors of Kannada.” He added, “The Kannada lamp is now burning brighter than ever, thanks to their incredible work.”

The Booker Prize win is being hailed as a landmark moment for Kannada literature, placing the language firmly on the world literary map and reinforcing Karnataka’s reputation as a hub of cultural and intellectual diversity.

