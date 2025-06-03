Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘No Language As Tolerant As Kannada’ Says Booker Winner Banu Mushtaq Amid Language Row

‘No Language As Tolerant As Kannada’ Says Booker Winner Banu Mushtaq Amid Language Row

The acclaimed author, who brought global recognition to Kannada literature with her award-winning novel Heart Lamp, emphasized the inclusive spirit of the language and its cultural openness.

‘No Language As Tolerant As Kannada’ Says Booker Winner Banu Mushtaq Amid Language Row

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq has strongly defended Kannada and its people against rising allegations of linguistic intolerance, calling such perceptions deeply flawed and inaccurate.


International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq has strongly defended Kannada and its people against rising allegations of linguistic intolerance, calling such perceptions deeply flawed and inaccurate. Speaking at a grand felicitation ceremony held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, Mushtaq said, “No language is more tolerant than Kannada.”

The acclaimed author, who brought global recognition to Kannada literature with her award-winning novel Heart Lamp, emphasized the inclusive spirit of the language and its cultural openness. “Many journalists from national media have asked me about Karnataka’s supposed linguistic intolerance,” Mushtaq told reporters. “I’ve told them clearly, this is a misreading. Kannada is among the most tolerant languages in the country. It has welcomed and nurtured voices from diverse backgrounds.”“And I tell them… Your understanding of Kannada is incorrect. There’s no language as tolerant as Kannada. It is a language that has given a platform to many others,” she said.

Kannada Literature Shines on Global Stage

Mushtaq’s novel Heart Lamp, translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, won international acclaim for its powerful narrative and social relevance. “Kannada stands tall among Indian languages, with eight Jnanpith awardees and now, a Booker. That speaks volumes,” she noted, celebrating the literary legacy of Karnataka.

In recognition of their achievements, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a cash award of ₹10 lakh each to Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi. He also pledged full government support for translating Mushtaq’s future works into Indian and international languages.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leaders Hail Mushtaq’s Contribution to Literature and Society

Praising the writer’s bold voice on issues such as superstition and the struggles of Muslim women, CM Siddaramaiah said, “She writes with bravery. And her words build bridges. Literature, at its best, unites society. Karnataka will always support such voices.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, calling Mushtaq and Bhasthi the “global ambassadors of Kannada.” He added, “The Kannada lamp is now burning brighter than ever, thanks to their incredible work.”

The Booker Prize win is being hailed as a landmark moment for Kannada literature, placing the language firmly on the world literary map and reinforcing Karnataka’s reputation as a hub of cultural and intellectual diversity.

ALSO READ: ‘Love Will Never Apologise’, Kamal Haasan Posters Flood Chennai Amid ‘Thug Life’ Ban Threat In Karnataka

Filed under

Banu Mushtaq International Booker Prize

newsx

Behind the Billion-Dollar Dugouts: Meet The Owners Powering IPL 2025
International Booker Priz

‘No Language As Tolerant As Kannada’ Says Booker Winner Banu Mushtaq Amid Language Row
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Deep

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row...
Just one day after the of

Who Is David Richardson? The Controversial New FEMA Head Facing Scrutiny
Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bh

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor...
newsx

What Is The Prize Money For IPL 2025 Winner And Runner-Up? Find Out The Full...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Behind the Billion-Dollar Dugouts: Meet The Owners Powering IPL 2025

Behind the Billion-Dollar Dugouts: Meet The Owners Powering IPL 2025

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row...

Who Is David Richardson? The Controversial New FEMA Head Facing Scrutiny

Who Is David Richardson? The Controversial New FEMA Head Facing Scrutiny

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor Dehumanized Her’

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor...

What Is The Prize Money For IPL 2025 Winner And Runner-Up? Find Out The Full Amount!

What Is The Prize Money For IPL 2025 Winner And Runner-Up? Find Out The Full...

Entertainment

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor Dehumanized Her’

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor

Why Did A ‘Ziddi’ Aamir Khan And Frustrated Juhi Chawla Feud For Seven Years? ‘I Just Didn’t Listen’, Reveals Bollywood Superstar

Why Did A ‘Ziddi’ Aamir Khan And Frustrated Juhi Chawla Feud For Seven Years? ‘I

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put SRK, Prabhas To Shame

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?