Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially canceled all leaves granted to government employees, including those already on leave. The move aims to ensure that every department is fully staffed and ready to respond if the situation worsens.

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially canceled all leaves granted to government employees, including those already on leave.


As tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC), the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken strong steps to ensure preparedness and coordination in the region. All government employees have been ordered to stay on duty, and universities have postponed exams until further notice.

These urgent decisions come as the situation along the border remains uncertain, with increased ceasefire violations and military action on both sides.

All Government Leaves Cancelled

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially canceled all leaves granted to government employees, including those already on leave. The move aims to ensure that every department is fully staffed and ready to respond if the situation worsens.

Officials have also been told not to approve any new leave applications until further instructions are given. “Also conveyed the Head of the department not sanction any further leave till further order,” a senior official confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This decision applies to all state-level departments, including health, administration, police, education, and public services.

Jammu and Kashmir Universities Postpone Exams

In another major development, the University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir have postponed all scheduled examinations due to the ongoing border situation. The announcement has been made to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff, many of whom live near or travel through high-risk zones.

“University of Jammu and University of Kashmir postponed all it’s examinations amid ongoing border tensions,” university officials said.

New dates for the exams will be announced once the situation returns to normal.

Control Rooms Set Up Across Kashmir Division

To help manage the situation better and assist the public, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir has issued a list of contact numbers for district-level control rooms across the Kashmir Valley. These control rooms will serve as help centers for emergency communication, coordination, and public support.

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir issues district wise Contact Numbers of Control Rooms In Kashmir Division,” an official statement read.

Residents can contact these control rooms for any urgent assistance, updates, or evacuation-related information if needed.

Situation Remains Tense Along the Border

The state’s decision to cancel leaves and postpone exams comes as a precautionary step. It reflects growing concerns about further escalation following recent cross-border shelling and India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Villages near the LoC have already reported damage and casualties, and thousands of residents have been moved to safer shelters.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir LoC Poonch

Chief Minister A Revanth

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor
Flight operations across

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir gov

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions
France condemned the terr

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation
newsx

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media