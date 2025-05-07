No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially canceled all leaves granted to government employees, including those already on leave. The move aims to ensure that every department is fully staffed and ready to respond if the situation worsens.

As tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC), the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken strong steps to ensure preparedness and coordination in the region. All government employees have been ordered to stay on duty, and universities have postponed exams until further notice.

These urgent decisions come as the situation along the border remains uncertain, with increased ceasefire violations and military action on both sides.

All Government Leaves Cancelled

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially canceled all leaves granted to government employees, including those already on leave. The move aims to ensure that every department is fully staffed and ready to respond if the situation worsens.

Officials have also been told not to approve any new leave applications until further instructions are given. “Also conveyed the Head of the department not sanction any further leave till further order,” a senior official confirmed.

This decision applies to all state-level departments, including health, administration, police, education, and public services.

Jammu and Kashmir Universities Postpone Exams

In another major development, the University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir have postponed all scheduled examinations due to the ongoing border situation. The announcement has been made to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff, many of whom live near or travel through high-risk zones.

“University of Jammu and University of Kashmir postponed all it’s examinations amid ongoing border tensions,” university officials said.

New dates for the exams will be announced once the situation returns to normal.

Control Rooms Set Up Across Kashmir Division

To help manage the situation better and assist the public, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir has issued a list of contact numbers for district-level control rooms across the Kashmir Valley. These control rooms will serve as help centers for emergency communication, coordination, and public support.

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir issues district wise Contact Numbers of Control Rooms In Kashmir Division,” an official statement read.

Residents can contact these control rooms for any urgent assistance, updates, or evacuation-related information if needed.

Situation Remains Tense Along the Border

The state’s decision to cancel leaves and postpone exams comes as a precautionary step. It reflects growing concerns about further escalation following recent cross-border shelling and India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Villages near the LoC have already reported damage and casualties, and thousands of residents have been moved to safer shelters.