No Mobile Internet? Here Are The Apps That Still Work Offline For Chats, Maps And Search

Internet shutdowns have become almost routine in parts of the country during protests, exams, and law-and-order situations, and the usual apps people rely on for chatting, navigating, and looking things up all stop working the moment mobile data goes dark. What most people don’t realise is that there’s a whole category of apps built specifically to keep working without a live connection, using everything from Bluetooth signals to files stored right on the phone. Here’s a look at three of them, one for each everyday need: talking to people nearby, finding your way around, and looking up information.

Bridgefy – An App That You Can Use For Offline Chatting

Bridgefy is a messaging app that doesn’t route your texts through the internet at all. It uses your phone’s Bluetooth antenna to connect directly with other Bridgefy users nearby, typically within about 100 metres in open spaces. If the person you’re trying to reach is further away, the app doesn’t give up. Your message hops from one nearby phone to the next, passing through other Bridgefy users’ devices until it eventually reaches its destination, a setup known as a Bluetooth mesh network.

The catch is that Bridgefy needs an internet connection exactly once, the very first time you open it, so it can activate the app on your phone. After that, it works entirely offline, even in aeroplane mode, as long as Bluetooth is switched on. Direct chats on the app are encrypted, though its public “Broadcast” channel, where you can talk to any nearby stranger using the app, is visible to everyone in range. The app has crossed over 12 million downloads globally and has been used during natural disasters, large concerts, and protests in places like Hong Kong, where regular networks either failed or were deliberately switched off.

HERE WeGo – An app For Navigation

HERE WeGo is a free navigation app that, unlike Google Maps, is built around offline use as a core feature rather than an add-on. Before you lose signal, you can download the map of an entire city, state or even country onto your phone. Once that’s done, the app can give you full turn-by-turn walking, cycling, and driving directions without needing a single byte of live data.

One useful detail is that in its recent updates, HERE WeGo will automatically fall back to offline mode if your network connection drops mid-journey, as long as you’ve already downloaded the relevant map, so you’re not left stranded halfway through a route. It won’t have live traffic updates while offline, but for simply getting from one point to another when data has been cut, it holds up as a genuine substitute for Google Maps.

Kiwix – An App To Search Anything

Kiwix takes a different approach to the offline problem. Instead of relying on Bluetooth or GPS, it lets you download entire reference websites, most famously Wikipedia, directly onto your phone or laptop as compressed files, so you can search and read them later with zero internet connection at all.

Once installed, the app lets you pick from a library of downloadable content packs: all of Wikipedia in a chosen language, TED talk transcripts, Project Gutenberg’s free books, and various other reference sites. A full offline copy of Wikipedia with images can run into several gigabytes, so it’s worth downloading on Wi-Fi in advance and only keeping the language or topic packs you actually need. Once it’s on your device, you get a proper search bar and can look up any article exactly the way you would online. Kiwix is run by a non-profit and has long been used in schools and libraries with poor connectivity, and increasingly by people in regions where the internet is slow, expensive, or deliberately restricted.

Why Does This Matter Right Now?

The timing isn’t accidental. Delhi has seen mobile internet switched off around Jantar Mantar multiple times over the past few weeks as authorities try to control the ongoing student protests there, and demonstrators have already shown how quickly people adapt when the network goes dark, with reports of protesters turning to Bluetooth-based chat apps to stay in touch during the blackouts. That workaround was serious enough that the government moved to get one such app, BitChat, pulled off GitHub entirely. Apps like Bridgefy, HERE WeGo and Kiwix sit in the same space, offering ordinary citizens, not just protesters, a way to stay functional the next time a shutdown hits their part of the city.

Although none of these apps is a perfect replacement for the real internet. Bridgefy only reaches people within Bluetooth range, HERE WeGo needs its maps downloaded ahead of time, and Kiwix only knows what you thought to save before you went offline. But together, they cover the three things people miss most the moment a shutdown hits: a way to reach someone nearby, a way to find a place, and a way to look something up.

Also Read: Internet Shut Down at Jantar Mantar? Here’s How to Use Google Maps Offline and 8 Hidden Features You Should Know