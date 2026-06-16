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Home > India News > No Modi-Trump Hug This Time: PM Meets POTUS On G7 Sidelines

No Modi-Trump Hug This Time: PM Meets POTUS On G7 Sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting in nearly 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

PM Modi and Trump meet on the sidelines of G7 (Image: ANI)
PM Modi and Trump meet on the sidelines of G7 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 19:43 IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met for the first time in over 16 months on Tuesday in Evian, France, during the G7 Summit. This meeting was quite noteworthy considering it occurred against the backdrop of tensions in relations between India and the United States after the execution of Operation Sindoor and imposition of high tariffs by the Trump government on Indian goods. However, the two heads of state seemed quite at ease greeting each other at the sidelines of the summit.

Visuals from the venue showed PM Modi and Trump shaking hands and exchanging smiles ahead of the summit’s outreach session. Trump was also seen patting PM Modi on the arm, reflecting the familiarity that has often defined their relationship. While the two leaders shared a friendly exchange, observers noted the absence of the trademark Modi-Trump hug that had become a feature of several previous meetings.

Brief interaction draws attention after no visible exchange during photo-op

The meeting took place shortly after the traditional family photograph on the second day of the 52nd G7 Summit. Before that interaction, there had been no visible eye contact, greeting or exchange between PM Modi and Trump during the official group photo session.

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The brief conversation that followed came before leaders gathered for the scheduled outreach discussions involving G7 members and invited partner nations. PM Modi and Trump were later seated side by side during the summit proceedings, further highlighting the significance of the meeting.

World leaders gather as India makes 13th G7 appearance

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the summit venue. After the reception, PM Modi joined other global leaders for the customary family photograph, one of the most closely watched moments of the annual gathering.

The list comprises of Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council; Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy; President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi; former President of America, Donald Trump; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz; President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; and Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Indian PM was in the French capital on receiving a special invitation by President Emmanuel Macron to join the meeting. It is noteworthy that this is India’s 13th participation as a partner country in the G7 and this will be the seventh successive attendance by PM Modi in the forum.

(with inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Trump Threatens Iran: ‘All Hell Will Rain Down’ If Tehran Pursues Nuclear Weapon   

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