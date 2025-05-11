‘No More Business As Usual’: India Affirms Visible Response To Terror Will Now Be A New Normal

India has taken a tough new stand following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. This deadly strike, reportedly carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, has triggered a major response from New Delhi that officials are calling a “new normal” in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

India has taken a tough new stand following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. This deadly strike, reportedly carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, has triggered a major response from New Delhi that officials are calling a “new normal” in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

India’s powerful military retaliation, under what is being called Operation Sindoor, is seen as a strong message to Pakistan: terrorism used as a state policy will now come with direct, visible consequences. According to sources cited by ANI, India will no longer stick to the old ways of restraint.

“Operation Sindoor is not over, we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual,” a senior official told ANI.

Cruise Missile Strikes Deliver a Clear Message

The operation involves a coordinated wave of cruise missile strikes on terror camps and military assets located not just in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), but also deep inside Pakistan. These attacks show a significant shift in India’s security doctrine—one that embraces calibrated deterrence. In other words, India is now ready to strike back with precision and force when provoked.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, explained the approach to reporters on Sunday. “And towards that, in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we struck air bases, command centres, military infrastructure, air defence systems across the entire western front,” he said.

Nine Terror Camps Destroyed in Precise Hits

On May 7, India launched its most forceful response so far. Nine high-value terror launchpads were destroyed in areas across PoJK and Pakistan. These sites were reportedly under the control of well-known terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. According to Indian intelligence, the launchpads were not just random hideouts—they were operational centres used to plan attacks inside India.

Officials also stressed that great care was taken to avoid civilian casualties. The strikes were targeted specifically at known terror hubs. However, things escalated quickly when the Pakistani military responded by sending drones into Indian civilian areas, causing more tension.

Pakistan’s Provocation Escalates the Conflict

Despite India’s efforts to avoid hitting civilian or standard military structures, Pakistan’s reaction made things worse. By using drones to attack Indian civilian zones, Islamabad crossed a red line. According to Indian sources, this aggressive move prompted the decision to expand the scope of Operation Sindoor.

India’s response wasn’t just about revenge—it was about making it clear that this kind of provocation will not go unanswered. “We sent a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Barari, Jacobabad,” said Air Marshal Bharti, describing the broadening of the mission.

Air Force Responds with Wider Military Targets

In what military insiders are calling a carefully calculated response, India also targeted Pakistani air bases, command posts, and military installations across the western front. These locations were reportedly chosen because of their strategic importance and their links to terrorist activity.

This is where the operation stands apart from earlier ones. While India has struck terror camps in the past, Operation Sindoor marks the first time India has openly struck inside Pakistan’s military infrastructure in a deliberate and sustained way.

Terror Ties of Pakistan Army Now in the Open

One of the most serious revelations from Operation Sindoor has been the direct involvement of the Pakistan Army in protecting and enabling terrorists. Indian intelligence reports claim that members of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were not just turning a blind eye—but were actively helping terror outfits in PoJK.

Sources pointed to the close proximity of terror launchpads to military cantonments as a major red flag. “The camps are often right next to military zones. There’s no way the army isn’t aware of what’s happening,” said a senior intelligence official.

The evidence, according to Indian officials, is now “irrefutable.”