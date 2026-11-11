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Home > India News > No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

Good news for lakhs of commuters in Noida and Greater Noida West! The Centre has approved an 8.449-km Aqua Line extension with five new stations, promising better connectivity to residential areas, offices, malls and hospitals.

Noida Metro
Noida Metro

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 18:22 IST

The day has arrived when the people of Noida and Greater Noida West will enjoy better metro connectivity. The Central Government has given the go-ahead to the expansion of the Aqua Line Metro, which will offer respite to lakhs of people who travel by road every day for commuting. In a decision taken by the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approval was accorded to the construction of the metro line of 8.449 km between Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida Sector 4. The new metro stretch will have five elevated stations. The extension of the metro line will increase the length of the metro network from 63.429 km to 71.878 km.

Noida Metro Expansion to Improve Delhi-NCR Connectivity

One of the major advantages of the newly constructed corridor is that there will be an interchange with the Blue Line Metro at Sector 61. This will make it easier for commuters to travel towards Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Several residential and commercial areas currently lack direct metro connectivity, forcing residents to depend on private vehicles, cabs and buses.

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Malls, Offices and Commercial Areas to Get Metro Connectivity

The extension of the Aqua Line is expected to provide connectivity to several commercial centres. Some of these commercial centres include Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, the commercial centre of Greater Noida Sector 4, IKEA of Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall of Sector 73.

The proposed route would also make connections to several office centres. These include Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech office centre of Sector 60, Oil Industry Development Board of Sector 73 and Golden-I commercial centre of Greater Noida Sector 4.

Hospitals and Residential Societies to Benefit

The extension would facilitate ease of travel to hospitals and educational institutes as well. The following are some of the hospitals that would be facilitated by this project. Delhi Public School in Sector 122, Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital in Sector 70, Cloudnine Hospital in Sector 51 and Rama Hospital in Sector 62. People from Cleo County, Gaur City 1 and Gaur City 2 would benefit from metro rail service.

Less Traffic and Faster Travel Expected

As per the Central Government, the metro extension will result in the reduction of dependency on personal vehicles. In turn, it can lead to the reduction of traffic problems, travel time, and the lowering of pollution levels. The newly constructed stations will also lead to commercial activities and the attraction of new investments in the areas. It will benefit individuals who travel for their jobs, studies, health care, and business purposes.

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No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations
Tags: Aqua Linedelhi-ncrGaur CityGreater Noida WestMetro Updatemetro-expansionNoida MetroNoida newsuttar pradesh

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No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

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No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

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No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations
No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations
No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations
No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations
No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

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