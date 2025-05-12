He confirmed that Indian forces had halted their strikes temporarily but stood ready to respond as needed.

'No More Nuclear Blackmail': PM Modi's Message to Adversaries on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strong address to the nation, declared that India will no longer bow to threats of nuclear warfare, sending a clear message to adversaries in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

He stated, “…No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore…”

Operation Sindoor: Justice in Action

Describing the military campaign, Modi emphasized the emotional and symbolic weight it carried.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. Operation Sindoor is an unbroken pledge of justice. Late night of 6 May and morning of 7 May, the whole world has seen this pledge turning into results.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He confirmed that Indian forces had halted their strikes temporarily but stood ready to respond as needed.

“…We have just paused our attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan…”

Modi asserted that any aggression against India would be met with an uncompromising answer.

“Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms.”

Terrorism, Not Talks: India’s New Diplomatic Line

Modi took a firm stand on the conditions for dialogue with Pakistan, linking any future talks solely to key issues.

“…If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)…India’s stand has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot be done together.”

He further stated, “The way Pakistan military and the government there are helping terrorism flourish there, it will end Pakistan one day. If Pakistan want to be spared, it has to abolish the terror infrastructure…”

Reiterating India’s longstanding stance, he declared, “‘Terror aur trade ek sath nahi chal sakte, paani aur khoon bhi ek sath nahi bah sakte’…”

Pakistan’s Denial Crumbles Under Global Scrutiny

Calling out Pakistan’s duplicity, Modi highlighted the visible ties between the Pakistani military and terrorists.

“…The world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism…”

He underlined that India sees no distinction between terror groups and the state actors that support them.

“We will not differentiate between the government which is under the influence of terrorists and the handlers of terrorists…”

Revealing the aftermath of India’s response, Modi said Pakistan’s plea for de-escalation came only after suffering major losses.

“…After India’s aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape. Pakistan was appealing to the world to reduce tensions and after being badly beaten, the Pakistani army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of May 10. By then, we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale and the terrorists were killed. Therefore, when Pakistan said that it would not show any further terrorist activity and military audacity, India also considered it…”

He concluded with a final note on Pakistan’s desperation.

“…Pakistan went to the world seeking help. After being hit badly, Pakistan military contacted our DGMO on May 10th…”

ALSO READ: PM Modi Warns Terror Groups: ‘Removing Sindoor from Indian Women’s Forehead Won’t Go Unpunished’