LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1

No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1

Delhi will end free bus travel through paper pink tickets from September 1. Women will now need a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card to travel free on Delhi government buses.

What Is the Pink Saheli Card?
What Is the Pink Saheli Card?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 16:39 IST

Delhi women need to get a Pink Saheli Smart Card, as the paper pink ticket service for free travel will no longer be available from September 1. To continue getting the free rides, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued an order to get a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card. The pink tickets will remain valid only until midnight on August 31.

Delhi Pink Tickets To End From September 1

The DTC has announced that the paper-based pink ticket system will end from September 1. Women who want to travel free on Delhi government buses must now use the Pink Saheli Smart Card. The government had postponed the mandatory card requirement several times in the past.

You Might Be Interested In

It was initially scheduled to begin on August 1. The deadline was later extended to August 16. The pink ticket facility was then continued until August 31 in view of Raksha Bandhan. According to the latest order, showing the Pink Saheli Smart Card will now be mandatory for free travel starting September 1st.

Women From Outside Delhi To Pay Bus Fare

The biggest impact of the new system is likely to be on women travelling to Delhi from neighbouring states and other parts of the country. Under the earlier pink ticket system, women passengers were not required to show proof of Delhi residency. They could avail of free travel on Delhi government buses.

However, the new Pink Saheli Smart Card system limits the benefit to eligible women and transgender passengers living in Delhi. The card is linked to a mobile number and Aadhaar to verify the beneficiary’s identity and residence in Delhi. Starting September 1, women passengers travelling from outside Delhi will have to pay the prescribed bus fare.

The free pink ticket facility, which also benefited women visiting Delhi during occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, will end.

Millions of Pink Saheli Smart Cards Distributed

The Delhi government has already distributed millions of Pink Saheli Smart Cards across the national capital. Under the new system, free travel benefits will be available only to passengers carrying a valid card.

Officials said the DTC had also launched a special awareness drive after the adoption of the card remained slow among some women passengers. Women were advised during bus journeys to apply for the card and complete the process before the paper ticket system was phased out.

The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city to make the Pink Saheli Smart Card application process easier. The larger plan is to gradually replace paper-based pink tickets with a smart card system.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1
Tags: delhi

RELATED News

VerSe Innovation Unveils ‘Spark Station’, a Global AI Content Platform at Film Expo 2026

The Work Beneath the Work: Inside Tutul Consulting’s Approach to Organizational Transformation

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Disclosure of Ethanol Percentage in Blended Petrol

Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

LATEST NEWS

Upcoming Car Launches In September 2026: Kia Sorento, Maruti Baleno Facelift And More New Cars To Watch

Sunil Pal Slams Archana Puran Singh For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Appearance: ‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Wahan Pe Ho Gayi’

IND vs AFG T20I Series: RCB All-Rounder Set For Team India Comeback? Axar Patel Likely to Face Axe | Latest Report

No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1

Football Transfer News: Barcelona Sign 16-Year-Old Mikael Baza From HSV Hamburg Until 2029 | Who is The Teenage Defender?

Rat Caught Munching Snacks At Surat Station Stall, Railway Authorities Seal Outlet

What Is The Truth Of Leaked Bathroom Video Of Urvashi Rautela And How She Reacted?

IPL 2027: Impact Player Rule in Trouble? BCCI Makes Big Move After Controversial 2026 Season | Report

8 Heartbreaking Bollywood Films With No Happy Ending That Left Audiences In Tears — Yet We Still Keep Rewatching Them

Trisha Kar Madhu MMS Leak: Here’s How Bhojpuri Actress Responded To Privacy Breach

No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1
No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1
No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1
No More Pink Tickets on Delhi Buses: Why Women Need the Pink Saheli Smart Card From September 1

QUICK LINKS