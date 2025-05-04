Home
No More Talks: AIMIM’s Owaisi Urges Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

He also shared a deeply personal story from the 2008 Mumbai attacks to illustrate the human toll of terrorism.

No More Talks: AIMIM’s Owaisi Urges Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

No More Talks: AIMIM's Owaisi Urges Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack


AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a hard stance against Pakistan in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that continued dialogue with Islamabad is futile.

“Time to Reply”: Owaisi Slams Pakistan’s Denial of Terror Links

Owaisi, speaking to ANI, said Pakistan has persistently denied the presence of cross-border terrorism despite mounting evidence.

“Pakistan will never accept that terrorists from their soil are infiltrating into India and taking innocent lives. The time to reason with Pakistan has now ended. It is time to reply. I say this with full responsibility.”

The Hyderabad MP voiced frustration over the regular loss of lives in Jammu and Kashmir due to terror strikes.

“Every 2 to 6 months, we lose Army, CRPF personnel, or innocent Kashmiris. This cycle cannot continue.”

Support for Government Action

Owaisi extended full backing to the central government’s decisions on national security.

“AIMIM party supports all decisions that have been taken by the Government of India. Ye desh ka masla hai, siyasi masla nai hai. I appeal parties not to politicise this matter.”

He labeled Pakistan a “failed state” and urged the Indian government to retaliate with strength and resolve.

“We hope the Prime Minister will take strong action against the Pakistani terrorists and the failed state of Pakistan that it will think a hundred times before sending anyone to harm India again.”

“Shamelessly Asking for Proof”

Owaisi took aim at Pakistan’s repeated demands for proof after attacks, calling their behavior shameless.

“Pakistan is shamelessly asking for proof. Didn’t we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, yet you took no action against those terrorists.”

He also shared a deeply personal story from the 2008 Mumbai attacks to illustrate the human toll of terrorism.

“The 26/11 attacks happened. I know a place in Telangana called Nizamabad. One of our daughters from there had just gotten married a few days before, and she was at VT Station with her family when Pakistani terrorists opened fire. She, too, was killed.”

In conclusion, Owaisi reiterated that Pakistan’s denial of terrorist activity on its soil leaves India with no choice but to act decisively.

“Pakistan will never admit that terrorists from its land come and kill people in India. The time to try and convince Pakistan is over.”

