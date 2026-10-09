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Home > India News > ‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to ensure Delhi Metro and train services are not completely halted ahead of the October 10 CJP protest, stressing the need to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Supreme Court (Image: X)
Supreme Court (Image: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 16:38 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and authorities to ensure that public transport services in the national capital are not brought to a complete standstill ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for October 10. The court’s intervention came amid widespread restrictions, including the cancellation of several Delhi-bound trains and curbs on entry and exit at 57 Delhi Metro stations.

Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Restrictions

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana expressed concern over the restrictions imposed ahead of the proposed protest. The bench stressed that security arrangements should be managed in a way that allows essential public services to continue functioning. The court asked the Centre to ensure that public transport operates in a regulated manner so that commuters do not face unnecessary inconvenience. It underlined the need to strike a balance between maintaining law and order and ensuring that ordinary citizens can travel across the city.

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Authorities Can Act Against Unlawful Protesters

The Supreme Court also observed that authorities are free to take appropriate action against participants if the proposed protest is found to be unlawful. However, it made clear that preventive measures should not result in public transport services across the capital coming to a complete halt. The court’s remarks highlight the importance of ensuring public safety without placing an excessive burden on commuters, workers and other residents who depend on buses, trains and metro services for their daily travel.

Multiple Restrictions Ahead of October 10 Protest

Several restrictions have been imposed across Delhi ahead of the CJP protest. Entry and exit at 57 Delhi Metro stations have been restricted, while several Delhi-bound trains have reportedly been cancelled or had their services curtailed. In addition, liquor shops in the national capital have been ordered to remain closed for two days as part of the measures surrounding the planned demonstration. With the protest scheduled for October 10, the Supreme Court’s intervention puts the spotlight on the need for proportionate security arrangements. The court has emphasised that while authorities must remain prepared to deal with any unlawful activity, public transport should continue operating under appropriate safeguards to minimise disruption to daily life.
Also Read: Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE Update: BJP Takes Big Leads In Nandigram, Rejinagar; TVK, AIADMK Battle In Tamil Nadu

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‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest
Tags: Centre governmentCJI Surya KantDelhi CJP protestDelhi Metrodelhi metro stationsDelhi protest restrictionsOctober 10 protestpublic transport Delhisupreme courtsupreme court newstrain cancellationstrain services

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‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

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‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

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‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest
‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest
‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest
‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest
‘No Need to Completely Halt Public Transport’: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Delhi Metro, Train Services Continue Ahead of October 10 CJP Protest

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