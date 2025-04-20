“No Need to Worry”: CM Yogi Issues Relief Orders After Stormy Weather Hits Different District Of The State

CM Yogi ordered that crop damage be assessed through local surveys and instructed officials to send detailed reports to the state government for further action. Additionally, he directed that waterlogged areas be cleared on priority and that effective drainage systems be deployed where needed.

In response to severe weather events reported across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed district officials to carry out relief work with full promptness. The state has witnessed incidents of storms, heavy rain, hailstorms, and lightning. The Chief Minister instructed officers to visit the affected areas, conduct surveys, and oversee relief operations on the ground. He emphasized the need for immediate distribution of relief funds in cases of human or livestock casualties. CM Yogi also directed health officials to provide proper treatment to the injured without delay and ordered the assessment of crop damage and urgent water drainage in flooded areas.

Officials Ordered to Visit Affected Areas

CM Yogi ordered officials from all affected districts to conduct ground-level surveys and monitor ongoing relief operations. He directed them to ensure a swift and coordinated response. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of real-time action to minimize further damage and loss.

According to the official statement, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed authorities to promptly distribute relief amounts in the event of any loss of life or livestock. He called for quick action to ensure that no victim or family is left waiting for compensation.

Treatment For The Injured Must Be Immediate

“The injured should be given proper treatment without delay,” the Chief Minister stated, while directing health facilities to stay on alert and provide timely care. He stressed that medical teams must respond efficiently to prevent any complications arising from delayed treatment.

Crop Damage Surveys And Drainage Work Prioritized

CM Yogi ordered that crop damage be assessed through local surveys and instructed officials to send detailed reports to the state government for further action. Additionally, he directed that waterlogged areas be cleared on priority and that effective drainage systems be deployed where needed.

Earlier Assurance Via Social Media

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath took to social media platform X to reassure citizens. He posted, “Information of thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms has been received from many districts in the state. But there is no need to worry. The safety of every resident of the state is the priority of your government.” He added, “Instructions have been given to the officers of the districts affected by storm, rain, hailstorm and lightning to survey the area and carry out relief work with full promptness.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

