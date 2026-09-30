‘No Night Shifts, Family Pressure’: Bengaluru Woman Techie Quits Job To Drive Autorickshaw; Touts Flexible Working Hours

For many young professionals, an IT job in Bengaluru represents career stability, a steady income and the promise of growth. But for one woman, the demands of corporate work eventually became difficult to reconcile with her family responsibilities and health.

She decided to leave her IT job and start driving a Rapido autorickshaw in Bengaluru.

Her unusual career switch recently went viral after content creator Tanvi Shetty shared a conversation with her during an auto ride. What initially appeared to be a surprising career change turned into a discussion about night shifts, family responsibilities, health and the freedom to decide when to work.

Why Did The Bengaluru Woman Leave Her IT Job?

The woman explained that she had previously worked in the IT sector but found the changing work schedule increasingly difficult. Her shifts were not fixed. They could change from week to week, making it difficult for her to maintain a regular routine. Night shifts became an even bigger concern after her father died.

She was living with her mother and did not want to leave her alone at night. According to her account, she wanted to continue in IT but found it increasingly difficult to balance the job with her responsibilities at home. The work schedule eventually became a major reason behind her decision to resign.

Changing Shifts Also Affected Her Health

The former IT employee also spoke about the health problems she faced during that period. She said that she developed PCOD and experienced other health-related difficulties while dealing with her changing work schedule.

The issue, however, was not simply the number of hours she worked. She described the lack of control over her schedule as a major problem. Her commute also added to the pressure. She explained that company transport could arrive an hour or even two hours before her actual shift, making the routine even more difficult to manage.

Why Driving An Auto Works Better For Her

The biggest change after leaving IT, according to the woman, has been control over her time. Unlike her previous job, driving an auto allows her to decide when she wants to work and when she needs to stay home. She gave a simple example during her conversation with Tanvi Shetty. On one Sunday, she chose to work around her mother’s needs rather than follow a fixed corporate schedule.

That flexibility is what she says makes her current profession more manageable. The change has also challenged the assumption that leaving an IT job necessarily means accepting lower earnings. The woman claimed that she now earns more than she did in her previous job.

Her Family Initially Questioned The Decision

Leaving a conventional corporate career was not an easy decision. The woman said her family initially opposed the idea of her driving an auto. Questions were also raised about what people would say and why an educated woman would choose such a profession. However, she went ahead with the decision.

Other reports based on the same video noted that passengers are also sometimes surprised when they discover that the woman previously worked in IT. Some reportedly question how someone who speaks fluent English could be driving an auto. Her response, however, is essentially that education does not mean a person has to remain within one particular kind of profession.

‘Being Educated Doesn’t Mean You Have To Work Only In IT’

One of the more striking points from the conversation is her attitude towards conventional career expectations. She explained that being educated does not mean a person has to work only in IT or choose a traditional corporate career.

For her, the decision was about finding work that fitted her circumstances. She also said that driving an auto does not carry the pressure she experienced in her previous job and that she is able to earn better while having greater control over her working hours.

From Corporate Career To The Driver’s Seat

The story has attracted attention because it reverses a familiar Bengaluru career narrative. The city is widely associated with technology jobs, corporate offices and professionals working long or irregular hours. Stories of IT employees taking up driving as a side job have also appeared before, including reports about tech professionals driving cabs outside their regular working hours. But this woman’s story is different.

She did not take up driving simply as a side hustle. She left her previous profession altogether after deciding that its schedule no longer worked for her family and personal circumstances. Her experience also turns the usual definition of a “better job” on its head. For her, a better job is not necessarily the one with the more conventional title. It is the one that gives her enough control to earn, work and take care of her mother at the same time.

The viral video has therefore sparked conversations not only about unconventional careers, but also about what workers actually value when choosing a profession — salary, flexibility, health, family time or simply the ability to decide how their day looks.

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