‘No Non-Muslim Member On Waqf Board’: Centre Assures Supreme Court During Waqf Hearing Today

During the hearing, the Centre clarified to the Court that non-Muslims will not be appointed to either the Central or State Waqf Boards. This statement came in light of growing concerns and legal arguments around who is eligible to be involved in the administration of waqf properties, which are traditionally governed by Islamic laws and principles.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Central government one week to file its official response to several petitions that have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The case, which raises questions over how waqf properties are governed and protected, is being closely watched due to its wide-reaching implications on religious property rights and administration in India.

Government Assures: No Non-Muslim Members on Waqf Boards

Court Records Assurance: No Change to Waqf Property Status

In a significant development, the Supreme Court officially recorded an assurance from the Central government that, at least until the next date of hearing, no waqf properties will be denotified or have their status changed in any way. This includes waqf properties that have either been declared by government notification or registered as waqf by user under the Waqf Act, 1995.

This assurance brings temporary relief to those concerned about possible interference with waqf lands, which are often attached to religious, charitable, or community functions. The matter had raised alarm among several groups that feared alterations in the way such properties are recognized and protected.

CJI Highlights Importance of Maintaining Current Status

Chief Justice of India underscored the importance of keeping things as they are until the legal process plays out. The Court noted that “any waqf property registered under the 1995 Act cannot be disturbed during this period.”

The said order from the Court makes sure that no quick administrative or legal action is taken against these properties, affording enough time for both petitioners and the government to present their arguments in full.

No New Appointments to Waqf Bodies for Now

In another key move, the Centre also told the Court that it would not make any new appointments to the Central Waqf Council or to any State Waqf Boards while the matter is still under judicial consideration. This statement came as the bench expressed concern over keeping the status quo intact during the hearing of the case.

The Supreme Court made it clear that no administrative changes—including appointments—should happen until the case is resolved. This effectively freezes any internal reshuffling within the waqf institutions, at least for now.