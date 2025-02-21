Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • “No Plan To Allow Muslim Staff To Leave Early During Ramzan”: Karnataka Minister Denies Discussion on Early Leave for Muslim Employees

“No Plan To Allow Muslim Staff To Leave Early During Ramzan”: Karnataka Minister Denies Discussion on Early Leave for Muslim Employees

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Friday that the government has not discussed or proposed allowing Muslim government employees to leave work early during the holy month of Ramzan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
“No Plan To Allow Muslim Staff To Leave Early During Ramzan”: Karnataka Minister Denies Discussion on Early Leave for Muslim Employees

Karnataka Home Minister stated that the government has not discussed allowing Muslim government employees to leave work early during Ramzan.


Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Friday that the government has not discussed or proposed allowing Muslim government employees to leave work early during the holy month of Ramzan. His statement came in response to a petition submitted by state Congress vice-presidents Y. Syed Ahmed and A R M Hussain, requesting that all Muslim government employees be permitted to leave work early to break their fast.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They would have written a letter, but there is no such proposal before the government. No such discussions have happened either at the cabinet or otherwise,” Parameshwara clarified when questioned about the issue.

Petition Seeks Early Leave for Muslim Employees

The petition submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the government to allow Muslim employees to leave work by 4 PM during Ramzan. The request cited examples from neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where Muslim government employees are permitted to leave an hour early during the fasting month.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Opposition Criticizes the Proposal

The request has sparked criticism from the opposition, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, strongly condemned the proposal, arguing that such measures are politically motivated rather than based on genuine administrative needs.

Government Unconcerned About Telangana’s Policies

When asked about similar permissions being granted in Telangana and BJP’s criticism of the move, Parameshwara stated, “We are not concerned about Telangana.”

The issue has ignited a debate on religious accommodations for government employees, with opposition leaders questioning whether such allowances would be extended to employees from other communities observing religious practices.

As of now, the Karnataka government has made it clear that no decision has been made on the petition, and no official discussions on the matter have taken place.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Karnataka Minnister Muslim Staff Ramzan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

Apple Unveils First In-House iPhone Modem ‘C1’ With iPhone 16E Launch

Apple Unveils First In-House iPhone Modem ‘C1’ With iPhone 16E Launch

WPL 2025: RCB Leads Points Table Despite Home Loss; Natalie Sciver-Brunt And Georgia Wareham Dominate Cap Standings

WPL 2025: RCB Leads Points Table Despite Home Loss; Natalie Sciver-Brunt And Georgia Wareham Dominate...

‘Tamilians Have Lost Lives For Language, Don’t Play With It’: Kamal Haasan On Hindi Row

‘Tamilians Have Lost Lives For Language, Don’t Play With It’: Kamal Haasan On Hindi Row

What Is Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas? RSS-Affiliated Body Urges The Use Of ‘Bharat’ In Official Communocation Istead Of India

What Is Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas? RSS-Affiliated Body Urges The Use Of ‘Bharat’ In Official...

Entertainment

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

Jerry Butler Passes Away At 85: Legendary Singer And Chicago Politician Remembered

Jerry Butler Passes Away At 85: Legendary Singer And Chicago Politician Remembered

Dragon Box Office Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Opens Strong With ₹5.58 Cr Collection!

Dragon Box Office Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Opens Strong With ₹5.58 Cr Collection!

Meghan Markle’s Vision Board For 2025 Revealed – What’s On Her List?

Meghan Markle’s Vision Board For 2025 Revealed – What’s On Her List?

Dragon Movie Review: In Must-Watch Tamil Entertainer Pradeep Ranganathan Delivers A Blockbuster Packed With Love, Comedy And Emotion

Dragon Movie Review: In Must-Watch Tamil Entertainer Pradeep Ranganathan Delivers A Blockbuster Packed With Love,

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox