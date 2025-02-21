“No Plan To Allow Muslim Staff To Leave Early During Ramzan”: Karnataka Minister Denies Discussion on Early Leave for Muslim Employees

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Friday that the government has not discussed or proposed allowing Muslim government employees to leave work early during the holy month of Ramzan.

Karnataka Home Minister stated that the government has not discussed allowing Muslim government employees to leave work early during Ramzan.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Friday that the government has not discussed or proposed allowing Muslim government employees to leave work early during the holy month of Ramzan. His statement came in response to a petition submitted by state Congress vice-presidents Y. Syed Ahmed and A R M Hussain, requesting that all Muslim government employees be permitted to leave work early to break their fast.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They would have written a letter, but there is no such proposal before the government. No such discussions have happened either at the cabinet or otherwise,” Parameshwara clarified when questioned about the issue.

Petition Seeks Early Leave for Muslim Employees

The petition submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the government to allow Muslim employees to leave work by 4 PM during Ramzan. The request cited examples from neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where Muslim government employees are permitted to leave an hour early during the fasting month.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Opposition Criticizes the Proposal

The request has sparked criticism from the opposition, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, strongly condemned the proposal, arguing that such measures are politically motivated rather than based on genuine administrative needs.

Government Unconcerned About Telangana’s Policies

When asked about similar permissions being granted in Telangana and BJP’s criticism of the move, Parameshwara stated, “We are not concerned about Telangana.”

The issue has ignited a debate on religious accommodations for government employees, with opposition leaders questioning whether such allowances would be extended to employees from other communities observing religious practices.

As of now, the Karnataka government has made it clear that no decision has been made on the petition, and no official discussions on the matter have taken place.