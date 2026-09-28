No PUCC-No Fuel: Delhi NCR Gears Up For A Tough Winter Pollution Battle

With air quality expected to worsen soon, the Commission for Air Quality Management has announced a strict set of measures across Delhi NCR aimed at construction and demolition waste, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

Construction Curbs Announced

Dust generating demolition work and outdoor civil construction will remain banned from November 1 to January 31. A complete halt on all construction and demolition activity will apply from December 10 to January 30. Every site must be registered on the C&D portal, and officials said camera coverage will reach 100 percent by the end of October. Registration on the Malba App has also been made compulsory for building plan sanction.

Sources Mapped, Plans Reviewed

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma said all NCR states, along with 15 cities besides Delhi, had been asked to prepare action plans last year. He said all sources of pollution have now been mapped and the plans reviewed, with action to follow accordingly.

No PUCC, No Fuel Rule

The crackdown on vehicular emissions gets tougher with the No PUCC, No Fuel rule. Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said it will be enforced at all 500 fuel stations equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, and pumps found violating the directive will face action. Fuel stations will be inspected in October, and pollution under control centres are to be revamped. Restrictions will also be placed on the entry of vehicles registered outside Delhi.

More Monitoring Stations

The number of continuous air quality monitoring stations is being raised from 47, with 13 new ones expected to start functioning by October 15. The expansion follows concerns raised last year over gaps in air quality data.

Industries Under Watch

Central Pollution Control Board Chairman Amandeep Garg said the most polluting industries have been identified and told to install continuous emission monitoring systems. At present, 98 percent of industries are linked to the central portal and monitored round the clock, while the remaining 2 percent that failed to comply have been sealed. Citing an IIT Kanpur study, he said units are being pushed to install or retrofit air pollution control devices.

A Familiar Winter Threat

Each year, as winter sets in, air quality in the capital slips to severe levels, with rising PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations. The Air Quality Index usually begins worsening in the first half of October, aggravated by stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Officials are also tracking the impact of El Niño this year, since air quality depends heavily on the region’s changing weather conditions.

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