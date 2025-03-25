‘No Religious Freedom Is Being Taken Away…’ Says Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

Waqf amendment Bill JPC Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagadambika Pal asserted on Tuesday that the government is making amendments to the Waqf Board for the greater good, assuring that no religious freedoms are being taken away through the legislation.

Speaking to ANI Pal alleged that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to mislead the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“If this government is making amendments to the Waqf, then it is for good only. No religious freedom is being taken away… Waqf Board is a statutory body, not a religious body,” Pal said.

“Owaisi is trying to mislead the country. JPC had called the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, but even after that, they held protests at Jantar Mantar…the bill will be for their own good only…this is an attempt to mislead Muslims and minorities of the country,” the BJP MP added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Notably, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

A statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday, said, “Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.”

Waqf Act

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that targeting a single community would only escalate tensions.

Speaking to the media regarding protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Abdullah explained that the charitable activities of the Muslim community are carried out through the Waqf Board.

“There is no religion that does not do charitable activities. The charitable activities of the Muslim community happen through Waqf… Only one community is being targeted. It is obvious there would be tensions surrounding it,” Abdullah said.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Forced Marriage Leads To Murder: UP Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband