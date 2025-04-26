No Room for Illegal Shrines: Illegal Mazar Bulldozed After Public Complaint On CM Portal

The CM portal complaint by Pankaj Gupta on illegal pushed the administration into motion. Officials from the Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, and Doon Hospital Administration scrutinized land documents and permissions tied to the site.

Illegal Mazar In Doon: Acting on a citizen’s complaint, authorities in Dehradun brought down an illegally constructed mazar at Doon Hospital in a late-night bulldozer operation. Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Rishikesh, flagged the issue through the CM Helpline portal, triggering an official investigation. The Dehradun District Magistrate ordered a probe into the legality of the structure. A multi-departmental team examined land records and permissions. Officials confirmed the mazar stood on government land without approval. Authorities sealed the hospital road, deployed police forces, and razed the unauthorized structure, closing a chapter that had sparked heated debate across the city.

An illegal mazar within Dehradun’s Doon Hospital was demolished late last night. As per reports, over 600 illegal mazars have been demolished in Uttarakhand so far. #Uttrakhand #Dehradun pic.twitter.com/9HxleAmqH2 — Ishani K (@IshaniKrishnaa) April 26, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Complaint Ignites Action In Illegal Mazar

The CM portal complaint by Pankaj Gupta pushed the administration into motion. Officials from the Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, and Doon Hospital Administration scrutinized land documents and permissions tied to the site.

The District Magistrate demanded a report from the hospital and issued a notice to the mazar’s caretaker. Officials verified that the structure stood on public land and lacked legal sanction.

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand | Late night, a joint team of Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Doon Hospital Administration and District Administration together completed the demolition of the illegal Mazar built on government land. pic.twitter.com/FTfERDKQFY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2025

Road Sealed, Bulldozer Deployed For Illegal Mazar

The demolition team sealed the Doon Hospital road under police protection late at night. A combined force from the Municipal Corporation, PWD, hospital administration, and district officials led the operation.

Officials confirmed, “The demolition followed all legal procedures, and the area has been cleared of illegal encroachments.”

Locals Divided, Business Angle Exposed

The mazar stirred controversy among locals. While some referred to it as a “Fakir’s resting place,” others accused individuals of misusing it for commercial gains. Hospital officials had earlier flagged the structure for interfering with hospital operations and requested government intervention.

With growing complaints and allegations, the administration decided to act swiftly and decisively.

No Room for Illegal Shrines

The swift razing of the unauthorized structure highlights the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on land encroachment. Authorities acted within the legal framework, ensuring no religious angle obstructed the rule of law.

(With Inputs From ANI)

