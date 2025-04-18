Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  'No Shah Can Rule Tamil Nadu', MK Stalin Slams BJP Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

‘No Shah Can Rule Tamil Nadu’, MK Stalin Slams BJP Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s prediction of a BJP-led government in Tamil Nadu, Stalin roared, “Not just Amit Shah, no Shah can rule Tamil Nadu.”

'No Shah Can Rule Tamil Nadu', MK Stalin Slams BJP Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

MK Stalin

MK Stalin


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp political attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, declaring that the southern state will never bow to the Centre’s dominance. Speaking at a public event in Thiruvallur district, Stalin challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would form the next government in the state.

“Not just Amit Shah, no Shah can rule Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said, sending a strong message ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The DMK leader reaffirmed the Dravidian model’s strength and claimed it would triumph again in the next electoral battle.

“Tamil Nadu Will Never Yield to Delhi”

MK Stalin’s remarks came days after the BJP and AIADMK revived their alliance, setting the stage for an intense political contest in Tamil Nadu. Referring to Shah’s prediction of a BJP-led government in the state, Stalin retorted, “I challenge him: Tamil Nadu will never yield before Delhi.”

He added, “The raid and party-breaking formula will not work in Tamil Nadu. We will break all hurdles legally. In 2026, it will be a Dravidian model government again.”

Stalin Hits Back at Modi’s “Cry for Funds” Remark

Chief Minister also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in which he said Tamil Nadu keeps crying for central funds. “Wasn’t it you who once asked if states are beggars?” Stalin questioned. “We are not begging we are asking for our rightful share. I will neither cry nor crawl for a seat.”

Stalin accused the BJP of consistently insulting Tamil pride and identity. He recalled instances where Union Ministers allegedly made derogatory remarks about Tamil people, including a controversial comment by Dharmendra Pradhan calling Tamils “uncivilised” and another minister linking them to bomb blasts.

He also cited a past remark allegedly questioning how a Tamil-origin bureaucrat, VK Pandian, could wield power in Odisha. “This divide-and-rule strategy won’t work here,” Stalin asserted.

“Tamil Nadu Is a Land of Self-Respect”

In his closing remarks, Stalin said the BJP’s attempts to use defectors and political pressure tactics would fail. “You want to rule using people without self-respect. But our land is filled with bravery, pride, and history. Tamil Nadu is out of Delhi’s control. We’ve never allowed outside forces to rule us.”

Confident of victory, Stalin added, “Bring everyone you want. Let us see who wins. Tamil Nadu will speak in 2026.”

ALSO READ: ‘This Is a Country of Laws, Not of Shariah’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks Out on Waqf, Bengal, Judiciary, and Politics | NewsX Exclusive

