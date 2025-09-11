No shortage of resources for tribal development: CM Vishnu Dev Sai

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai chaired a meeting of the Central Region Tribal Development Authority at the Korba Collectorate on Wednesday and assured that the government is taking all concrete measures for the welfare and holistic development of tribal communities, and that there would be no shortage of resources for development works.

Announcing a major step, CM Sai declared that the budget of the Authority has been increased from Rs 50 crore to Rs 75 crore for the better development of Scheduled Tribe communities residing in the Central Region, said the press release.

CM said that the Chhattisgarh government has taken a strong step towards inclusive development by forming the Bastar, Surguja and Central Region Tribal Development Authorities, along with the Scheduled Caste Development Authority and the Chhattisgarh State Rural and Other Backwards Classes Development Authority.

He said that the primary aim of these bodies is to accelerate development works in tribal areas, ensure transparency, and deliver public services to every village and every family.

Pointing out lapses of the previous government, Sai said that lack of accountability and transparency had marred the functioning of these authorities. Many schemes failed to reach the ground due to poor monitoring. To change this situation, the present government has restructured the authorities.

Membership has been broadened to include Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from the region, district panchayat chairpersons and other important public representatives. Additionally, two social workers and experts working in the field of tribal development have been nominated as members so that their experience and expertise can benefit development planning.

Chief Minister further said that special focus is being given to education, healthcare and livelihood schemes for tribal communities. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM Janman Yojana have opened up new avenues of development in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. These initiatives are rapidly strengthening infrastructure such as housing, roads, electricity, drinking water and digital connectivity.

He added that women’s empowerment in the Central Region was a key priority. Self-Help Groups are being further strengthened with skill training, credit facilities and market linkages, enabling women to become self-reliant. For the youth of the region, technical and vocational training will be provided to prepare them for both employment and self-employment opportunities.

Apart from this, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Chhattisgarh’s tribal culture is rich and must be preserved. He emphasised that the Authority will play a key role in ensuring nutrition, health and education for children of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

He suggested setting up de-addiction centres to inspire tribal communities to give up alcohol, promoting early education and sports, and ensuring permanent pump connections for irrigation in the farms of PVTG farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao remarked that the Chief Minister himself, as Chairman of the Central Region Tribal Development Authority, had come to Korba along with the entire government to hold this meeting. Notably, such a meeting was last held on November 30, 2019. Holding it in a Scheduled Area demonstrates the CM’s commitment.

CM Sai also announced several major initiatives to nurture the talents of tribal children and youth. He sanctioned Rs 10 crore each for the construction and operation of boys’ and girls’ sports complexes in Korba.

Similarly, Rs 10 crore each was sanctioned for two more sports complexes dedicated to PVTG players. He also announced Rs 5 crore for the establishment of a residential school for PVTG students.

To streamline traffic movement in Korba city, Chief Minister Sai announced Rs 9 crore for the construction of the Sunalia Bridge. He instructed Forest Department officials to expedite work on the Buka-Satrenga tourism project and directed them to submit a report within two months.

On irrigation, CM Sai informed that Rs 2,800 crore has been sanctioned to complete 115 pending irrigation projects that had been left incomplete prior to 2015. Once completed, these projects will provide irrigation facilities to about 76,000 hectares of land. (ANI)

