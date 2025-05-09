No Shutdown of Delhi-Mumbai Flights; PIB Fact Check Busts Two Fake Claims Circulating Online

Two alarming claims have been making the rounds on social media: one suggesting that the Delhi-Mumbai airline route has been temporarily shut down, and another sharing a video claiming that an Indian military post was destroyed after Operation Sindoor.

Two alarming claims have been making the rounds on social media: one suggesting that the Delhi-Mumbai airline route has been temporarily shut down, and another sharing a video claiming that an Indian military post was destroyed after Operation Sindoor. Both of these claims are false, and the government has stepped in to set the record straight.

Flights Between Delhi and Mumbai Are Operating Normally

A viral post recently claimed that flights between Delhi and Mumbai have been suspended. The message caused confusion among travelers and sparked worry about air travel disruptions.

However, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check team (PIB Fact Check) has confirmed that this is not true.

“This claim is #FAKE,” the PIB clarified in a statement.

In reality, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has only made temporary changes to some of the air traffic service (ATS) routes — and these are not specific to the Delhi-Mumbai route.

“The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons,” the clarification explained.

This means certain air routes are being adjusted for technical or traffic-related reasons, but regular flights — including those on the popular Delhi-Mumbai route — are continuing as planned.

Viral Video Claiming “Destroyed Indian Post” is Old and Fake

In a separate incident, another social media post is being widely shared, claiming that an Indian post was destroyed after India launched Operation Sindoor — the recent precision strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

The post includes a video that appears to show some kind of explosion or destruction. However, PIB Fact Check has confirmed this video is old and completely unrelated to current events.

“The claim is #Fake,” the statement reads.

“This video is #old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor.”

This false claim is just another example of misinformation that’s being spread online to stir fear and confusion, particularly during a sensitive time when security tensions are already high.